Rubber Skunk Promotes Their Band and Publicity Man Scott Epstein Promotes his Charity at Gizzi’s

(Long Island, N.Y.) Rubber Skunk is a gritty New York City based funky high energy band, eager to claw, spray and jam its way up to the top of the music charts.

The band is comprised of Thomas Mintel on drums, Grant Fisher on guitar/vocals, Bob DiGiacomo on bass and Jordan Vincent on keys as well as vocals. The band began its roots with a strong following from the University of Delaware. Two renegade engineering students collaborated together possessing only a strong loud drum kit, an orange Les Paul and the desire to take music into the 21st century. Within a few weeks the band was blasting through 7 hour practice sessions twice a week and laying the foundation for their sound. In another 3 months the band was playing to a capacity crowd regularly at local music bar Homegrown Cafe. They expanded their reach further playing the charity-gone-intox festival Skidfest to a rowdy 2,000 and later to the century-old Arden Fair. After graduation they migrated to their current base in New York City. Rubber Skunk made their city debut at Sullivan Hall, a great home to funk and jam music in Greenwich Village. The band successfully repeats performances at the semi-monthly event Funk Fest.

Rubber Skunk recorded their self-titled debut album at Rough Magic Studios (MGMT, Blackstar, Vampire Weekend, Soulive). At these sessions they were graced with many special guest artists, including rising star Nigel Hall and young legend Maurice Brown. Funded almost entirely by fan support, this CD has 12 original songs ranging from 70’s funk (The New Instafunk, Faug Tossers) to Experimental Rock (Wolfwoman, Love In Blue and Yellow) with plenty of surprises thrown in. Equally satisfying at a dance party as on your earbuds in a crowded subway car, this record is extremely diverse and represents the “shuffle” generation of music listeners who appreciate many genres. Amidst the mustached droll of twentysomethings bearing low grade synthesizers and 3 chord melodramas, Rubber Skunk rings through with their balls to the wall live performances and intricately realized compositions.

The Skunks are all accomplished players with international touring experience and recording/performance credits with artists such as Saxophonist Chris Potter, Grammy-winning bassist John Benitez, and virtuoso guitarist Hernan Romero. Besides performing at the famous Sullivan Hall, the band has also appeared at Crash Mansion, The Blue Note, The Bitter End, The Shrine and National Underground.

The album has already been featured on radio stations 93.7 WSTW, graffitiradio.com, UArts radio, and WRUV. Stay tuned for details on the Skunk’s upcoming Summer tour and expanding NYC performance schedule.

For more information about the band please visit www.rubberskunk.com and to book the band please contact their press agent and booker Michael Martinez at 845-201-8820.

After rocking with the band I had chance to interview the publicity man himself Scott Epstein.

Publicity Management Services, significantly known throughout the industry by its catchy acronym P.M.S. is the brainchild of Scott O. Epstein, a now retired teacher and Assistant Principal in the NYC Board of Education for 32 years. Although beginning the entrepreneurial stint of his career on a part-time basis while teaching, Epstein since retirement in 2002 used his marketing, advertising, and press relations skills to become the #1 Talent Booker/Publicist in the wrestling and bodybuilding communities and has since delved into the market of celebrities for autograph signings at such huge events across the country as Wizard World and ComicCon.

Scott O. Epstein, founder and Executive Director of PMS is a published author, publicist, talent booker and published photographer as well as a respected promoter in the bodybuilding and wrestling communities.

Epstein’s extensive background includes: Editor in Chief/Co-Publisher of Wrestling Training Illustrated Magazine, Associate Editor of Muscle Training Illustrated and Hot Rock Magazine. He is also Managing Editor of World Karate Magazine and a contributing author and photographer for Ring Wrestling and Main Event.

During his reign in the mid-seventies through early eighties, Scott was solely responsible for developing the close ties between the bodybuilding and wrestling persona utilizing his media relations skills in booking Superstar Billy Graham, Ivan “Polish Power” Putski, and Olympic/Pan American Games superstar Ken Patera on ABC Sport’s World’s Strongest Man Contest.

As Vice President of the World Body Building Guild (WBBG), Epstein served as the co-promoter of many AAU, NPC, and professional physique competitions. He partnered with world famous bodybuilding guru Dan Lurie. These promotions included the Pro Mr. America, Pro Mr. World, the Mr. NYC, and Mr. USA. It was during the 1975 Pro Mr. America contest that Scott was first introduced to Superstar Billy Graham, a wrestler from Minnesota who was a Teenage Mr. America and avid bodybuilder. Grahaman was attempting to take the gold in the Pro Mr. A. Low and triumphantly received a trophy for best developed arms in America which established a close relationship between himself and Epstein.

Soon after, Graham was booked to head the northeastern circuit of the WWWF and eventually defeating long running champion Bruno Sammartino for the famous title.

Presently Scott Epstein is booking talent for wrestling and branding markets in bodybuilding and MMA. Scott continues to align with many celebrities outside of the wrestling/bodybuilding industry and engages in media relations as well as writing press releases. He is currently co-writing biographies on Brutus Beefcake and Ivan Putski.

For more information please visit www.publicityman.com.