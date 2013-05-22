See Ya, Cellulite! You Asked, We Answered!

(Long Island, N.Y.) Some of the most frequently asked questions that come across my desk these days are related to diet and fitness for moms. There’s so many family activities going on and most often, moms are the last on the list! The hot topics seem to revolve around non-surgical procedures to zap the fat. What procedures are available out there, how do I choose a reputable facility?

To answer your burning questions on how to torch the fat, I turned to Dr. Cameron K. Rokhsar, assistant professor of dermatology at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine and medical director of New York Cosmetic Skin & Laser Surgery Center with offices located in NYC and Garden City.

Question: I’m almost at my goal weight but no matter how hard I try, I can’t seem to get rid of some fat around my thighs. What’s the best way to get rid of it without surgery?

Dr. Rokhsar: For many people, getting rid of stubborn, excess fat can be difficult even with exercise and a healthy diet. Non-invasive fat removal technologies have made it possible for patients to get rid of fat without surgery or extensive downtime.

Liposonix is one non-surgical alternative that uses ultrasound to create a powerful thermal effect that focuses at specific depths in fatty layers, safely destroying fat without damaging surrounding tissue in a one-hour session.

CoolSculpting is another effective non-invasive fat reduction procedure. This technology is based on the research that shows fat cells are more vulnerable to cold temperatures than other cells. Freezing fat cells through cooling plates stimulates the body to naturally metabolize frozen fat. This is an optimal choice for those that fit the applicator, but is not ideal for those that are smaller. Results begin to show in three weeks with progressive improvements within four months post-treatment.

Laser liposuction combines the effectiveness of liposuction with laser technology. A small laser is inserted and used to liquefy fat, making it easier to vacuum out. The laser treatment may also stimulate collagen, which results in smoother and firmer skin. Because of the small size of the fiber optic tip, laser-assisted liposuction has become the standard for treating those with isolated pockets of fat.

Dr. Cameron K. Rokhsar, M.D., is the first physician to use the Liposonix procedure in the United States. He is the leading authority on laser surgery and non-invasive fat reduction. A graduate of Harvard and New York University and fellowship-trained dermatologist and laser surgeon, Dr. Rokhsar is an extensively published medical author and Professor of Dermatology at Albert Einstein College of Medicine.