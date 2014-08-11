Seventh Annual Antique Car Show at the Southampton Historical Musueum

(Long Island, NY) This past weekend, fans attended the 7th Annual Antique Car Show on the grounds of the Rogers Mansion at the Southampton Historical Museum.

A variety of beautifully restored automobiles from the decades of the 1900’s through the 1960’s were displayed by some of Long Island’s premier car collectors. The one acre grounds of the Rogers Mansion was transformed when more than thirty antique and classic vehicles went on display for viewing at the Southampton Historical Museum.

Cars displayed included a wide range from classic Model Ts from 1905 to a 1912 hook and ladder fire truck to jazzy Thunderbirds from the 1950s. These perfectly preserved examples represent the pride and hard work of auto collectors and enthusiasts who share an interest rich in automobile heritage.

Joe Gilbert and Cognac Wellerlane pose for a photo-op at Seventh Annual Antique Car Show at the Southampton Historical Museum

I had the pleasure of interviewing Bill Viola who talked extensively about his Model T, Car Collector Michael Kowalsky about his 1964 Corvette and Vintage Car Owner Joe Gilbert about his 1961 Corvette.

Car Collector Bill Viola expressed “This is the Model T Ford. This was the most famous car in the world and the biggest selling car in America. Seventeen million models were made. This is a 1925 Car and in its day it cost $660.00.”

Bill Viola and TV Host Cognac Wellerlane pose for a photo-op at Seventh Annual Antique Car Show at the Southampton Historical Museum

Car Owner Michael Kowalskky revealed, “This is a 1964 Corvette that originated in Texas so I like to think it traveled on Route 66 which makes legendary.”

During our interview Car Owner Joe Gilbert express he has owned his 1961 Corvette for five years and it was a car he dreamed about owning as a teenager.

Cognac Weillerlane interviews Vintage Car Owners Michael Kowalsky, Bill Viola and Joe Gilbert at the Annual Antique Car Show at the Southampton Historical Museum

The Rogers Mansion contains a large research library and archives dedicated to the history of Southampton and the surrounding areas of the Hamptons. The library currently contains over eight hundred volumes and the archives include a wide variety of subjects from account books to family memorabilia.

The Southampton Historical Museum invited individuals and historians to explore their research center. For more information please visit www.southamptonhistoricalmuseum.org

