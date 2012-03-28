Small Biz Spotlight: Hollywood Salon & Day Spa

(Long Island, N.Y.) It’s the season of celebrations and chances are, your calendar runneth over with upcoming weddings, parties, proms, showers, and religious event invites. With that in mind, I decided to shine a light on one local business that really gets it right. If you need to pretty up for upcoming parties and big events, consider heading to Hollywood Salon & Day Spa in Miller Place. You’ll be in very good hands…

While many small businesses come and go, Hollywood has been in business for 19 years and they have a stellar reputation on Long Island as a trusted beauty source–and the go-to spot for pampering and relaxation. The salon and day spa has a talented (and friendly!) team that specializes in all aspects of hair, nail and skin care including laser hair removal and a large market for bridal services.

I recently chatted with Hollywood Salon & Day Spa owner Maryann Saccocio to learn the secrets of their success and longevity here on Long Island.

I have seen a lot of small businesses come and go and Hollywood Salon & Day Spa seems to be going strong. What do you attribute your longevity to?

Saccocio: I think our longevity can be attributed to the Basics; Customer Service, Professionalism and our education levels of the staff. We also stay motivated and on top of technology so we can communicate easily with our customers and the rest of the public.

What has been the most challenging aspect of staying afloat during a rocky economy?

Saccocio: The most challenging aspect of staying afloat during a rocky economy is giving the clients the same fair pricing. All of our manufacturers have been raising the prices for our professional and retail products throughout the last two years. It’s a trickle effect, but we try to remain fair, as the clients feel the increases in all their daily purchases like gas, food, etc.

While many companies reward their new customers, I love how you are rewarding your loyal customers. Can you tell me about your loyalty program?

Saccocio: Our Loyalty Program is to reward our continuous clients for showing their loyalty to us. Most salons practice giving coupons or discounts to new clients, but fail to remember that it is their regular clients that support their business and they in turn will refer new clients.

Our loyalty program works like this; You sign up for free and get a fun-looking Hollywood Card and a discount coupon for signing up. Every time you purchase a service or product you receive points. It’s point for dollar ($75.00 is 75 points) when you reach 300 points you receive a $10.00 coupon. You also receive coupons for your anniversary, birthday or any specials or events that we do. You can use the coupons towards product purchase or services and it is good for 30 days.

Do you use social media for promoting business?

Saccocio: Yes we do. We use Facebook (facebook.com/hollywoodsalons) Twitter (Hollywood Salon @hollywoodsalons) and we also have our own app you can download free from the app store.(At present only available to iPhone, iPad, iTouch will be available for droids in April.)

We use each of these to send out specials and discounts, mention events and show off our work. We love to interact with the public and get their response.

Do you have any great Mother’s Day or Spring-type packages?

Saccocio: Yes–here are two of them: 1 Hour Massage (reg. $75.00 Mother’s Day Price $60.00) ; Spa Pedicure/Spa Manicure 1/2 hour Reflexology (reg $105.00 Mother’s Day Price $85.00)