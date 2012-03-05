Spread the Seeds Valentines Auction Benefiting Seeds of Africa; “A Concept in Motion” By Artist Steven Colucci

Spread the Seeds Valentines Auction benefiting Seeds of Africa and “A Concept in Motion” By Artist Steven Colucci at Belenky Brothers Gallery in Soho

(Long Island, N.Y.) Manhattanites and supporters gathered for the Spread the Seeds Valentines Auction benefiting Seeds of Africa, a nonprofit that provides educational resources to poor students in Zimbabwe. Seeds of Africa’s mission is not only to provide food and shelter but to promote education to poor underprivileged members of African society. Seeds of Africa Fund subscribes to the philosophy of “development through education.” Their nonprofit organization thrives on this important philosophy that education is the most powerful and effective way to bring independence, success and prosperity. Seeds of Africa believes in providing the proper education and building the necessary schools in Africa that will eliminate poverty. Their plan of action is to transform African youths into scholars and entrepreneurs of the next generation.



TV Host Cognac Wellerlane interviews Celebrity Stylists and Philantrophists Alexa Winner and Katelyn Lane-Halpern Ambassador for Seeds of Africa Fund, a nonprofit that provides educational resources to poor students in Zimbabwe.

The event took place at the Manhattan Penthouse at 80 Fifth Avenue and featured raffles, an open bar and a date auction of Manhattan’s finest eligible singles. The cocktail and networking began around 7pm, and auction took place at 8pm.

Sophisticated guests were dressed in red, white and black as they joined in conversation and listened to Grand Pianist Michael Graye. DJ’s Liam McMullan and Michael Demby also provided entertainment.

The evening’s proud sponsors included: 6tm Solutions, Alexa Winner, Bandeka, Benedict Lehman, Bridget O’Brien PR and Events, Carbon I.G, Cassworld.com, Charity Connector, Delvis Estrada, Durbanville Hills, Dvine Gourmet Wines, Dr Gilda Carle, Dr Robert and Susan Korwin, Farai by Farai, Simoyi, Get Storied, Go to Girl Branding, House of Versatiles Styles, JMH Development, Katelyn Lane-Halpern (KLH), Lady Golf Sportswear, Madiba, Maggie Mistal, Manhattan Magazine, Michael Fredo, Milano Green Vodka, Pampered Royale, Patrick McMullan Photography, Platinum Salon, “pretty thoughts of a hot chick,” Resto, Roar Africa, Socially Superlative, Status VIP Services, Street King.

The Host Committee included: Alexa Winner, Alicia Marie Rivers, Amanda Slavin, Ana Berry, Bridget O’Brien, Bukola Are, Busi Mlambo, Farai Simoyi, Ivy Lee, Josh Ehrke, Liam McMullan and Aesha Waks, Lauren Grafer, Katelyn Lane-Halpern, Malik So Chic, Martin Ganda, Michael Fredo and Renee Dominique, Michelle Mitchell, Michelle Travis, Mosaka Williamson, Nick Andreottola, Oz Sultan, Paula Schafer, Society’s Choice Entrepreneurs and Professionals Network, Steve Shaw, Tabber Benedict, Tendi Muchenje and Tobi Rubinstein Schneier.

During the event I had a chance to interview Committee Member Katelyn Lane-Halpern. As a partner and ambassador for Seeds of Africa Fund, Katelyn Lane-Halpern supports Seeds of Africa and their mission for superior education. As a philanthropist she has contributed in assisting in saving elephants in the Congo. Her mission is also making the Seeds of Africa Knowledge Center project a modern technology school to be structured in Mutare, Zimbabwe. Katelyn Lane-Halperns’ background in fashion ranges from public relations, product launching and branding for Calvin Klein, Ralph Lauren, Louis Vuitton and Gucci.

Katelyn Lane-Halpern statement revealed “Through my support, if I can help Seeds of Africa touch and transform lives of children in Zimbabwe through education and through the realization of the Seeds of Africa Knowledge Center which will serve thousands of African children for generations to come, If I can do this I believe that my role as an Ambassador will have been worthwhile. I believe that we can all do something to make a difference and combining education and technology is a critical way to empower children in Africa for long term benefits, I’m proud to be a supporter.”

Proceeds from the event will be donated towards the construction of a school in Zimbabwe, The Seeds of Africa Knowledge Center.

To learn more please visit seedsofafrica.org.



TV Host Cognac Wellerlane interviews Owner Lucette Bloomgarden and Artist Steven Colucci at Belenky Brothers Art Gallery in SoHo.



“A Concept in Motion” a collection of vibrant new mixed media works by critically acclaimed Westhampton Artist Steven Colucci was recently unveiled at a reception at the Belenky Brothers Gallery right in the heart of SoHo located at 91 Grand Street, New York 10013 on Friday, February 17th from 6:00 to 9:30 pm.

The exhibition was curated by Jacquelyn Lipp from Streetwater Arts curating and event planning business to promote acclaimed and emerging artists.

The art event benefited American Friends of Herzog Hospital. Philanthropist and Artist Steven Colucci divides his time between New York City and Westhampton Beach. He has exhibited his neo-impressionist works of art at gallery venues including: March Hachem Gallery, MOMA, The National Arts Club, Belenky Gallery and Grant Gallery in SoHo. Mr. Colucci’s art pieces are in many private collections around the globe. Colucci’s philanthropic work contributes research and care for Alzheimer’s disease. A portion of the proceeds from this sale of his paintings will be donated to American Friends of Herzog Hospital in Jerusalem.



TV Host Cognac Wellerlane interviews Curator Jacquelyn Lipp (Streetwater Arts) and Antonio Fasolino President and CEO of Fasolino Foods at Belenky Brothers Art Gallery.

The Herzog Hospital was established in 1894 in efforts to improve the quality of life for those suffering from neurological disorders, mental illness and aging.

Steven Colucci’s journey as an artist has taken him from the streets of Paris learning mime under the direction of Marcel Marceau to the streets of New York. Art critics have praised his work as neo-post impressionism. Art experts state Collucci represents an entirely new movement in the arts and modern ballet has influenced decades of his body of work.

The event was sponsored by Fasolino International Foods, Wines & Spirits. Mark Fahrer Caterers offered signature cocktails and delicious treats promoting Fasolino brand ranging from pastas to select wines to a new spirit labeled “Intrigue.”

The exhibit will be at the Belenky Brother Gallery during the month of March. Please call Owner Lucette Bloomgarden at 212-674-4242 or email info@belenky.com or visit www.belenky.com.

To view more of Colucci’s impressive paintings and art portfolio, please visit www.stevencolucci.com.