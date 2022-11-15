Asylum measures are hypersensitive and an incorrect decision could cost a person their life. New technology are helping the U. S. government and private companies create new asylum solutions. As an example, the government provides partnered which has a private organization to develop a passport in order to refugees gain access to food and shelter. Another advancement is the creation of a global data source about political non-conformists. These innovative developments will help the federal government and private sector keep the asylum web twenty updated.

Asylum procedures could be more efficient and manageable by incorporating new systems. The digitalization of the procedure can improve the filing of applications, providing info, and tracking the status of applications. New technologies can also make that easier to carry out remote interviews and examine languages. It will help the government bodies better foresee the future needs of refugees and help decrease the risk of an emergency.

While the new technologies will definitely improve the asylum procedure, level of privacy issues should be considered. Additionally, the refugees may not understand fully their legal status. Therefore , they may not be willing to cooperate with government associates. As a result, their weekness levels might rise. Therefore , it is essential to stick to major of new technology and asylum procedures.

The Greek renardière context is an interesting laboratory for EU migration policies. Its specificity can be attributed to the mix of technologies employed by migrants. Prepaid control cards, WhatsApp, Skype, and Viber happen to be widely used technologies in the refugee community. Nevertheless , these apps can also set up problems with respect to asylum seekers by becoming required technological mediators.