News: Thanksgiving Fire Injures Five

(Long Island, N.Y.) A fire that began in the back of a Brooklyn apartment caused five people to be treated for injuries. The fire, which occurred in the early afternoon of Thanksgiving Day, was likely caused by careless smoking in bed. The location of the fire was on President Street in Park Slope.

Firefighters and an emergency response team rushed to the scene between Fourth and Fifth Avenues. Reports stated that the five injured were initially listed in serious and critical conditions but were later classified to be in stable conditions. Sources claimed that a child, woman, man, and two sisters were those injured in the unexpected blaze.

According to reports, the man broke through a third floor window to escape the fire and was photographed on top of a neighbor’s awning. He was shirtless and bloodied and allegedly appeared to neighbors as a man attempting suicide. Police and authorities were quickly called to the scene and the man slipped on his own blood while shouting for help and for a baby trapped inside.

A woman also appeared at the third floor window and was rescued by emergency responders with the use of a ladder. The three others injured in the fire were brought on stretchers, including the baby. Some reports stated that the child was dressed in only a diaper and received CPR by personnel at the scene.

Sources also claimed that neighbors became alerted to the fire after hearing glass breaking and screaming. They allegedly saw white smoke coming from the windows and the top of the roof. The owner of the building had lived there for over forty years and was absent at the time of the fire.

This incident is one of many tragedies to occur on Thanksgiving Day. Last Thanksgiving, a twenty-seven-year-old man shot and killed his twenty-two-year-old ex-girlfriend. Her father was also shot and killed before the gunman took his own life.

Thanksgiving Day two years ago involved a tragedy in Florida when an uninvited family member shot and killed four people after dinner. According to reports, two sisters were murdered, one of whom was pregnant. A six-year-old girl was shot in her bedroom, days shy of her seventh birthday.