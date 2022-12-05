The college of Education at Drexel University is Known For Its Experiential Learning Unit

Located in Philadelphia, Pa, Drexel College or university is a global R1 research institution renowned because of its experiential education model. Students are placed in real-world options with specialists who work on the biggest challenges of the time.

Drexel’s unique educational model combines cutting-edge adaptable curricula with immersive learning experiences. Learners are exposed to actual problem solving through practice-based laboratories and community-based learning pursuits. In addition , students job closely with the advisors through the program to formulate their own plans that suit their personal and specialist demands.

Drexel’s Institution of Education offers more than 200 degree programs. With courses ranging from Bachelor to Doctorates, students find study in many different subject areas. Pupils can take schoolwork iciphila org online and on campus, and are encouraged to develop their particular schedules in order to meet their specific requirements.

The School of Education’s MS in Learning Technologies program can be nationally accepted for its skills in educational design and style and learning sciences. Students work on real-world tasks that make them to get leadership and professional challenges in a diverse range of settings. The program was designed to help graduate students prepare for success seeing that knowledge frontrunners in a rapidly changing universe.

Students also can explore the Drexel Cooperative Education system. This program gives pupils the opportunity to gain up to 3 co-ops. Through these kinds of experiences, students have the opportunity to evaluation their profession options and build their resumes.

Students have the opportunity to work on to truly at community companies and international corporations. They also be involved in capstone projects.