The Harvest East End Wine & Food Classic and the 37th Hamptons Classic Annual Horse Show

(Long Island, N.Y.) The Harvest East End Wine & Food Classic Kicked off the 37th Hamptons Classic Annual Horse Show on Saturday, August 25th.

This year the event was organized by Merliance and the Long Island Wine Council. Presented by Wine Spectator, the charity fundraiser celebrated the wine region at the East End of Long Island and benefited three important regional charities-East End Hospice, Group for the East End and the Peconic Land Trust.

Supporters enjoyed the flavors of regional wines and samples of gourmet dining while being entertained by Mistress of Ceremonies, Radio Host Bonnie Grice.

I had a chance to interview Event Chair Roman Roth from Wölffer Estate Vineyards who owns The Grapes of Roth. Roman Roth is Executive Vice President and a founding member of the Long Island Merlot Alliance and Vice President of the Board of the Long Island Wine Council.

Local winemakers presented barrel samples of their not-yet-released wines. The festival tasting also featured the flavors of the region’s farms, fishermen, cheesemakers and other food artisans’ dishes made and served by top local chefs. Contributors and participators enjoyed the tasting of wine, food and live music by the Steve Watson Trio generously provided by Hotel Indigo East End.

For more information please visit www.harvesteastend.com.

Three celebrity judges on Monday, August 27th evaluated dozens of vendor shops at the 37th Annual Hampton Classic before announcing the winner of this year’s Boutique Contest. Their choice was Ariat, makers of equestrian riding apparel since 1993.

The judges were supermodel Christie Brinkley, Robin Kramer who is a globally respected leader in brand positioning and retail design and Wayne Scot Lucas, fashion stylist for Christie Brinkley and Meryl Streep.

“We are honored and thrilled to win the contest for the best booth at the Hampton Classic,” revealed Susan Alcala, vice president of Ariat. “There are so many beautiful booths here, and to win this honor in our first year at the Classic is overwhelming. We are very excited.”

Ariat’s award was especially timely since on Tuesday afternoon their representatives hosted a reception at their booth to unveil a limited edition handbag collection designed by New York-based designer Sarah Blaustein of Sarah Hearey designs. The new Ariat collection consists of six handbags that are inspired by equestrian tradition, handcrafted with Italian calfskin leather and detailed with equine hardware, ranging in price from $395 to $1,295.

On Opening Day I had to chance to interview Menswear Designer Kevin Michael Barba who recently premiered his men’s line in Florence, Italy.

His branding logo, “STYLE IS SOMETHING YOU’RE BORN WITH. SO IS AN INHERITANCE. IT’S WHAT YOU DO WITH IT THAT MATTERS.” is creating a buzz in the Fashion Industry! After studying interior design at Parsons, Mr. Barba established his clothing brand with European retro influence. His suits are delightfully refreshing, well tailored, sophisticated and European Chic.

Mr. Barba currently journeys between homes in Manhattan, Palm Beach, and the Hamptons discovering new trends for his brand.

For more information please visit www.kevinmichaelbarba.com. Or you can follow him at www.twitter.com/kevinmbarba and www.facebook.com/kevinmichaelbarba.

On September 2nd A-listers attended Grand Prix Sunday, the highlight of the Hampton Classics.

The Hampton Classic Horse Show draws many of the world’s top horses and riders, including Olympic, World Cup and World Championship veterans. Headlining this year’s field is defending Grand Prix champion and two-time U.S. Olympic team Gold Medalist McLain Ward.

The featured attraction of the Hampton Classic is the $250,000 FTI Grand Prix and FEI World CupT Qualifier, one of the most highly anticipated show-jumping classes in the country and a World Cup Qualifier, gaining valuable points for riders hoping to qualify for the 2013 Rolex FEI World Cup Final in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Kent Farrington set the pace as the first rider to go in the decisive jump-off for the $250,000 FTI Grand Prix at the 37th Annual Hampton Classic Horse Show and it was a pace his two competitors couldn’t match.

Riding Voyeur, Farrington, of Chicago, was the first starter in the jump-off keeping all eight jumps standing speeding to a time of 47.53 seconds. Farrington received $82,500 and was added to the lead.

Farrington and Voyeur were the ninth starters in the first round and for a while it looked as if they would be the only faultless pair. Farrington revealed “I think you give yourself a false sense of hope if you think you can win it that way,” Farrington, went on to say. “I told Guilherme before the class that I thought there’d be between three and seven clears.”

Scott Stewart, of Wellington Fla., was the Leading Hunter Rider of the 37th Annual Hampton Classic Horse Show, winning three hunter championships. He was presented with the Charlie Weaver Memorial Trophy for the second consecutive year and for the sixth time in his career.

“This means a lot to me,” said Stewart. “I really admired Charlie, and I learned a lot from watching him over the years. So this is probably the most important award of the year to me.”

Victoria Colvin, of Loxahatchee, Florida climaxed her successful week at the Hampton Classic by winning the Kathy Scholl Memorial Trophy as the Leading Junior Hunter Rider after winning two championships and one reserve championship in the junior hunter division. Just before receiving the award, Colvin rode Way Cool to win the $10,000 Hermes Junior/Amateur-Owner Hunter Classic.

Colvin, 14, was also the Leading Junior Hunter Rider in 2011 when she and Way Cool, owned by Dr. Betsee Parker, also won the Hermes Hunter Classic.

“It’s amazing to win this award again,” revealed Colvin, who rode seven horses in the hunter jumper and equitation divisions during the Hampton Classic. “I’m tired, but I love doing this.”

The lineup of celebrities who have attended in the past includes Alec & Billy Baldwin, Candace Bergen, Christie Brinkley, Kate Capshaw, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, Glenn Close, Katie Couric, Robert Duvall, Katherine Hellman, Mariel Hemingway, Bianca Jagger, Billy Joel, Mick Jones, Quincy Jones, Donna Karan, Caroline Kennedy, Calvin Klein, Kelly Klein, Matt Lauer, Ralph Lauren, Susan Lucci, Joan Lunden, Elle MacPherson, Kelsey Grammer, Chynna, Bijou & Mackenzie Phillips, Stefanie Powers, Randy Quaid, Chuck Scarborough, Steven Spielberg, Bruce Springsteen, Martha Stewart, Barbra Streisand, Kathleen Turner, Robert Wagner, and Tom Wolfe.

This year’s A-listers included Sharon Bush, David Yurman, Mayor Michael Bloomberg, Jean Sharfiroff, Diana Taylor, Sharon Kerr, Kelly Klein, Jill Zarin, Peter Cook, Georgina Bloomberg, Jill Rappaport, Kim Richards, Rick Hilton, Kathy Hilton, CC Carr, Joy Marks, Kristin Cecehi, James Lipton, Barry Klarsberg and Sara Herbert Galloway.

For more information please visit www.hamptonclassic.com.