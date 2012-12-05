The International Emmy Awards, Suddenly Solo and the Pen and the Plate

(Long Island, N.Y.) The International Emmy Awards Ceremony Gala celebrated its 40th year at the New York Hilton, hosted by Regis Philbin on November 19th, 2012.

Recipients of the International Emmy Awards span the globe from six countries including Argentina, Australia, Brazil, France, Germany and the United Kingdom. For the first time in Emmy history both performance categories were received by an Actor and Actress from the same series, Television x La Inclusion (Argentina).

Two time Emmy Recipient and Academy Award Winner Jessica Lange presented The International Emmy Founders Award to Ryan Murphy, the creator, writer and director of television shows Glee, American Horror Story and Nip/Tuck. After receiving his award, Ryan Murphy presented the 40th Anniversary Founders Awards to global television legends Alan Alda from the legendary hit TV Show “M*A*S*H” and Norman Lear for his outstanding TV Series “All in The Family.”

The International Emmy Directorate Award was presented to Dr. Kim In-Kyu, President & CEO of KBS, the Korean Broadcasting System.

“The International Academy is proud to be shining the spotlight on the world’s best television programming and performances, for the last 40 years, and we congratulate tonight’s winners for their outstanding achievements as they enter into Emmy history,” revealed Academy President Bruce L. Paisner.

The 2012 International Emmy Award Recipients and Winners include:

Arts Programming

Songs of War

a&o buero filmproduktion / ZDF / ARTE

Germany

Best Performance by an Actor

Darío Grandinetti as Mario

Television x la Inclusion – Suelo Argentino

Best Performance by an Actress

Cristina Banegas as Paula

Television x la Inclusion – Sin Cobertura

ON TV Llorente y Villarruel Contenidos / INCAA (Instituto Nacional de Cine y Artes Audiovisuales)

Argentina

Comedy

The Invisible Woman

TV Globo / Conspiração Filmes

Brazil

Documentary

Terry Pratchett: Choosing to Die

BBC / KEO

United Kingdom

Drama Series

Braquo season 2

CANAL + Original Programming / CAPA DRAMA / BAD COMPANY

France

Non-Scripted Entertainment

The Amazing Race Australia

Active TV / Seven Network / ABC Studios

Australia

Telenovela

The Illusionist

TV Globo

Brazil

TV Movie/Mini-Series

Black Mirror

Zeppotron Productions for Channel 4

United Kingdom

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences is a membership-based organization comprised of leading media and entertainment figures from over fifty countries and five hundred corporations from all sectors of Internet, television, mobile and technology.

For more information, go to www.iemmys.tv.

The Pen & The Plate presented Aline Kominsky-Crumb at Alison Eighteen Restaurant. Fans and supporters had a chance to enjoy American Underground Comics Artist Aline Kominsky Crumb talk about her latest book “Drawn Together” a publication co-written by her and Husband Robert Crumb.

“Drawn Together” includes all their full color New Yorker strips for the first time chronicling their irreverent reports from the red carpet at such venues from the Cannes Film Festival to New York’s Fashion week.

Born in Long Beach, Long Island Aline Crumb is an American underground comics artist and the author of Need More Love: A Graphic Memoir.

Alison Eighteen Restaurant continues her Pen and the Plate series including film showings, music evenings, authors & artists dinners and talks featuring special guests creating their version of a Jazz Age salon.

Owner Alison Price Becker reveals “It is not just about dinner. It’s about having a home away from home.”

Their New Years Eve Gala Celebration is not too be missed. The event includes live band and prix-fixe dinner.

For more information please visit www.alisoneighteen.com.