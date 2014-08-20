The Jedediah Hawkins Barn Gallery Host FAIR WINDS & TIDES, An Exhibition of New Paintings By Max Moran

(Long Island, NY) The Jedediah Hawkins Barn Gallery hosted the Sixth Annual Exhibition of new oil paintings by distinguished North Fork Artist Max Moran entitled FAIR WINDS & TIDES on August 16th through September 14th.

Art enthusiasts and guest gathered for the Opening Reception on Saturday August 16th from 5:00 to 8:00 pm. Max Moran’s brilliant New East End Sea and Landscapes and the NYC Rain Series were on display for all to enjoy.

Artist Max Moran was born in the Midwest. He started his career as an artist when he was given a scholarship to the Columbus College of Art in 1977. His early works of art focused on the timeless Amish of Ohio. By today’s standards this was a stark contrast with cultural correction occurring in society in the early 1980’s.

Cognac Wellerlane interviews Artist Max Moran at the Jediah Hawkins Inn

Artist Max Moran and TV Host Cognac Wellerlane pose for a photo-op at FAIR WINDS & TIDES on August 16th at the Jedediah Hawkins Barn Gallery.

Inspired by the sea shore and the coastline, Max spent the decade of the 1980’s and 1990’s documenting the island lifestyle and started exhibiting his art in New England from his studio on Martha’s Vineyard.

Michael Craig, Joy Shaughnessy, Max Moran, Diane Boone, John Boone pose for a photo-op at FAIR WINDS & TIDES on August 16th at the Jedediah Hawkins Barn Gallery.

Artist Max Moran has traveled the world seeking inspiration from Paris, Mexico and Ireland to create the most beautiful pieces art.

He now is inspired by the majestic landscapes of New York State including the Adirondacks, The Catskill Mountains and the busy streets of New York City. Max’s latest work is painting the fields of the North Fork of Long Island.

In 2002, Max’s series of Manhattan “Rain” was presented by Bentley Publishing Group to the International Art Publishing Market at Art Expo New York. One of the paintings, “Waiting For A Cab – Park Avenue,” is still considered in the top ten in overall sales of Bentley’s huge inventory of art posters.

Max Moran’s exquisite art pieces are luminous treasures that capture light and atmosphere that seems to quiet the mind and feeds the soul. His art communicates the moment of time and the spontaneity of a landscape scene. His style flows loosely on canvas as he expresses, “It tells much more than infinite detail.”

Artist Max Moran is currently exhibiting his art on the East End and in New York City.

For more information on Max Moran and his art please visit http://maxmoran.com