(Long Island, NY) Filmmakers, Actors and Long-Islanders attended the third Annual Long Beach International Film Festival from July 30th through August 4, 2014. The event took place at local venues including the Madison Theater at Molloy College and The luxurious Allegria Hotel.

I was happy to attend The event on Friday, August 1, “Shorts on the Beach,” with live music, a concert and a series of Short Films, including the winner of the 2013 Gold Coast International Film Festival, “Pigeon Impossible.”

Entertainment Journalist Cognac Wellerlane interviews Actress Meredith O’Connor, Actor John Thomassen, Jonathan BucariWriter/Director & Producer and Carina Rush Producer of the movie No Letting Go and Beauty Pagent Winners Michelle Medoff and Sabrina Franza

The Long Beach International Film Festival was founded to celebrate the art of storytelling through cinema. Presenting features, shorts, fiction and documentary format, the festival is committed to exhibiting films that convey fresh voices and differing perspectives. Their goal is that these programs will captivate, engage and enlighten audiences by providing invaluable exposure for filmmakers and present inspired entertainment for all ages.

Entertainment Journalist Cognac Wellerlane Interviews Filmmaker Courtney Kistler, American Idol Star Robbie Rosen, Filmmaker Raphael Erichsen from the Film Radical Rio and Director/Writer Alan Ginsberg from the Film Trouble with Women

Seeking out the best in international cinema, the Long Beach Film Festival presents the work of the world’s top filmmakers and fresh talent alike presenting more than fifty of the finest movies from around the world.

Entertainment Journalist Cognac Wellerlane interviews Filmmakers Katie Ferraro, Herbert Vonschild, Courtney Kistler, Melissa Mckeekin, Patrick Ortman, Kristin Sargent, Anchor Molly Rokasy and Founder Ingrid Dodd at the Long Beach International film Festival

Celebrities that attended the event included: Rocker Chic Joan Jett, Chris Keanelly “True Detective”, Jets star Wesley Walker, NY Giants star Leonard Marshall, Chris Monty “Mall Cop”, Joey Kola, Michael Kenneth Williams “The Wire,” Richard Pryor Jr., Raquel Castro, The Voice, Siobhan Magnus “American Idol,” Robbie Rosen “American Idol,” Miss Long Island Michelle Medoff, Miss Teen Long Island Sabrina Franza, DJ Chef “Cutthroat Kitchen” and comedian Jeffrey Gurian.

Entertainment Journalist Cognac Wellerlane interviews Actors Ryan Franzese, Nicholas Julias and Tiger Woods Impersonator James McKnight from the films Vanilla Plot and The Devil Goes Down at the Long Beach Film Festival

Co-Founder Craig Weintraub got his break in film as an actor along side Jason Miller “Exorcist” in the movie, Murdered Innocence, filmed on Long Island. That experience planted a seed that grew into majoring in theater at Hofstra University then onto film production at New York University. From there, he launched Weintraub Films and has written, produced and directed numerous films including his latest, Uncle Melvin’s Apartment, which won awards for Best Comedy and Best Screenplay.

Co-Founder Ingrid Dodd was formerly the Director of VIP Executive Suite Sales for the New York Islanders. Later Ingrid took on the position of Entertainment/Sports Sales Manager of the Allegria Hotel in Long Beach NY where she worked very closely with entertainment/sports travel agents to generate group business from bands and celebrities performing at venues, such as Jones Beach Theatre, Nassau Coliseum, Westbury Music Fair and Madison Square Garden.

Ingrid also generated location and magazine shoots as well as film tours with the movie industry in conjunction with Nassau County Film Commission. She learned the international travel market had FIT contracts with Brazil, Germany, Italy and England.

Below is a list of the 2014 Winners at the Long Beach International Film Festival:

Best Actor in Feature, Kingdom Come – Jeff Moffitt

Best Actress in Feature,Leaving Circadia – Larisa Polonsky

Best Actor in Short, Godverdomme Coffee – Sjors Wijers

Best Actress in Short,A MAN ON THE EDGE – Cheree Cassidy*

Best Supporting Actor in Feature, Trouble With Women – Brian Boswell *

Best Supporting Actress in Feature, Wisdom to Know The Difference – Maggie Wagner*

Best Supporting Actor in Short, Michael Kenneth Williams- The Devil Goes Down

Best Supporting Actress in Short, Wild Women – Joy Shatz *

Best Director in Feature, Ink and Steel – Jonathan Ehlers Patrick Ward-Perkins *

Best Director in Short, The Devil Goes Down – N. Julius *

Best Short Film, Illness *

Shorts on the Beach Audience Award, Go Fish *

Best Feature Film, Wisdom To Know the Difference

Best Documentary, Faces of Unity *

Best Foreign Film, Radical Rio

Best Screenplay in Feature, Trouble With Women Alan Ginsburg and Scott Schwartz *

Best Original Song in Feature, Hopeless By Siobhan Magnus for Wisdom to Know the Difference *

Cinematographer in Feature, Chapman -Sean Stiegemeier *

Best of Long Island Film, Bridge and Tunnel

Best Young Actor, Tiffani-Amber -Van *

Best Animation, Pigeon Impossible *

Best Editing in Feature, Marc Cerutti – Wisdom To Know The Difference

Best Student Film,Washington Blvd.*

For more information about the Long Beach International Film Festival please visit http://www.longbeachfilm.com