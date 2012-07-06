News: Three Kids Killed in Boat Capsizing

(Long Island, N.Y.) Tragedy struck during Fourth of July celebrations when a boat full of children capsized in waters off Lloyd Neck. The twenty-seven passengers had been returning from a firework show near Cove Neck Shore. The boat, which was operated by two people, was a thirty-four-foot 1984 Silverton Cabin Cruiser.

Many have reported that, based on the boat’s size, overcrowding may have been a factor in the tragic outcome. It has also been suspected that the boat had been hit from the wake of another vessel before it capsized. The incident occurred roughly ten minutes after ten on the July 4th evening.

The emergency call made to officials reported that people were trying to swim to shore amidst waters of over twenty-foot depth. The boat later drifted almost a mile before sinking in waters that were between sixty and seventy feet deep. Among the deceased were two girls and a boy, ages twelve, eleven, and eight.

Divers who responded to the call discovered the children inside the sunken cabin. Roughly two dozen friends and family members were treated and released after being rescued by boaters and emergency staff in the vicinity. According to reports, most of the boat’s occupants were children and young teens.

One of the deceased was found in critical condition and taken to Syosset Hospital. The aunt of cousins killed in the tragedy claimed to have tried to pull them out. All three were pronounced dead at roughly four in the morning.

The United States Coast Guard and Nassau County Police are investigating the incident and are still trying to retrieve the boat to gather evidence. Though it was reported that rain occurred after the boat capsized, another factor involved in the tragedy could have been the stormy weather. Officials can also speculate about possible mechanical and equipment failures.

Investigators are examining the number of life vests aboard the vessel. According to New York State Boating Laws, life vests must be provided for every passenger aboard. Children under twelve years of age must be wearing a life vest if they are not inside an enclosed cabin.