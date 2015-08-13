Designer Victor de Souza, Space 16, Penny Grant, Hold Benefit Cocktail Party for NYSPCC in Southhampton

LONG ISLAND, NY – On August 8, 2015 Designer Victor de Souza along with retail store Space 16 in Southhampton, held a cocktail party benefit for The New York Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children celebrating 140 years of protecting and healing children and families from trauma, abuse and neglect.

The event was hosted by The NYSPCC Board Member, Penny Grant, M.D. and pediatrician. Ten percent of all sales will benefit The NYSPCC. During the event I sat down with Dr. Grant as we discussed the long legacy of NYSPCC.org

Host Penny Grant (wearing a dress designed by Victor de Souza) and Cognac Wellerlane pose for a photo-op, August 8, 2015 at Space 16.

Cognac Wellerlane interviews Pediatrician Penny Grant and Fashion Designer Victor de Souza at Space 16 to Benefit NYSPCC.org in Southampton.

Hello darlings we are here at Space 16 this fabulous boutique in Southampton, New York and I am here with the host of this particular event. Her name is Penny Grant and she is going to talk about what this event is really all about. The sales, the proceeds will go toward a very wonderful organization. Penny Tell my audience about this event this evening.

Penny: Well thank you for the coverage Cognac. This event is to support the New York Society For The Prevention of Cruelty To Children. That’s a really long name.

It sure is!

Penny: NYSPCC is a lot easier to say but we have a long name because we have a long history. We are the first child protection agency in the world.

Really!

Penny: We were founded in 1875. Did you know that in 1874 the first case of child abuse had to be brought about by the gentleman who started the Association For The Prevention of Cruelty To Animals. There was no child protection agency.

There was an animal protection first?

Penny: Yes

Oh that is ridiculous!

Penny: That is a fact! Because of a little twist in the law they were able to bring a case against a woman who was beating her daughter and the daughter was removed and when on to live a full life and died at age eighty-two. So treatment works and The New York Society of Prevention For Cruelty to Children we now use NYSPCC. It provides free unlimited counseling to victims of child abuse and their families. A lot of these families are unable to heal with out the experts who are trained and how to teach them to refrain and heal.

And it’s a recurring thing from generation to generation in so many ways. If they came from an abused home they treat their children the same way because that’s the only way they know.

Penny: You said it exactly right! That’s the only way they know! I am a child abuse pediatrician so double board in child abuse and general pediatrician but what I found is a lot of times it was mostly women….

Not fathers?

Penny: Well for the sexual abuse part we can talk about the physical but what really struck me was woman who would cry when I told them that their daughter was sexually abused and they would say “I didn’t know where to turn, I didn’t know how to refrain, I didn’t know how to move on with my life and that is where NYSPCC steps in and heals.

There are so many of these women. There not really financially secure so abandoning the house with the child leaving their husband they are fearful on how they will survive in the world.

Penny: You hit on some very good points. How will they survive so we do have a domestic violence….

This also happens with very wealthy people too! It’s like a whole stigma. I am rich, I am successful, I have a house, I have the car if I leave my husband because he is abusive, what will people say? People will talk.

Penny: It’s important to really know and the audience to hear that abuse knows no boundaries. Just because It isn’t out there doesn’t mean it is not going on and help although very difficult to realize that needs to be gotten not just for yourself but for the next generation because if you have been through trauma you need counseling. Just like if you had a heart attack you go to a cardiologist. If you had a trauma or abuse in your life you go to the experts. The NYSPCC is the expert agency. We even received a grant from the National Institute of Health to study what we do so we make sure our methods work.

Wonderful!

Penny: We are doing a lot to heal children and families and we appreciate the opportunity to let more people know about us.

How did this association happen between you and Victor?

Penny: Well aside from medicine I have to say I love fashion!

So do I! So do I darling!

Penny: I have a brain thank heavens but I also love fashion and Victor I met through mutual friends. I went to his first show and the models walked down the runway and I said ” His fabrics are unique, I never seen anything like it and his tailoring is impeccable, it’s elegant, it’s classic and it’s timeless and he has a wonderful heart.”

He certainly does!

Penny: He is just a wonderfully talented creative individual. He is part of our children’s programs at the NYSPCC and we are blessed to have him on our side.

I wanted to thank for speaking to me here at Space 16 and all for a very worthy cause. How much of the proceeds will go towards the charity?

Penny: Ten percent of all sales

Tell my audience where we can go to find out more information. What is the website?

Penny: The website is https://www.nyspcc.org The New York Society For The Prevention of Cruelty To Children. Long name, long legacy of helping heal.

Fashion Designer Victor de Souza, August 8, 2015 at Space 16 in Southhampton.

Christin Machi, (wearing a dress designed by Victor de Souza), August 8, 2015 at Space 16.

Allan Marks, Joy Marks (wearing a dress designed by Victor de Souza) and Lauren Chisholm, August 8, 2015 at Space 16 in Southhampton.

The mission of The NYSPCC is to respond to the complex needs of abused and neglected children, and those involved in their care, by providing best practice counseling, legal, and educational services. Through research, communications and training initiatives, the organization works to expand these programs to prevent abuse and help more children heal.