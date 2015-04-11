Victor de Souza’s Fall 2015 Collection Cocktail Reception Hosted by Jean Shafiroff at Madame Paulette

NEW YORK, NY – It was an evening of fashion and cocktails at the cleaners, this could only happen on the trendy upper east side of Manhattan. Philanthropist and Socialite Jean Shafiroff hosted the elegant fashion event at Madame Paulette located at 1255 Second Avenue to members of the press, celebrities and socialites for an exclusive showing of Fashion Designer Victor de Souza’s Fall 2015 collection.

Fashion Designer Victor de Souza was born into a Portuguese family in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He was first introduced to fashion through his grandmother’s closet, which was filled with an elegant collection by designers such as Christian Dior, Balenciaga, Chanel and Schiaparelli. Seduced by the tapered silhouettes, brilliant hues and rich fabrics, de Souza knew at an early age that design was in his future.

Victor de Souza, Fall 2015 Collection Cocktail Reception on the trendy upper east side of Manhattan, Wednesday, April 8, 2015.

TV Host Cognac Wellerlane interviews Fashion Designer Victor de Souza, Socialite Joy Marks and Owner of Madame Paulette’s John Mahdessian at the Cocktail Reception for Victor de Souza Fall 2015 Collection at Madame Paulette’s

I spoke to Victor about his collection, Madame Paulette and of course, fashion. Here is what he had to say:

We are here at Madame Paulette located at 1255 Second Avenue and I am here with the fabulous Designer Victor de Souza and he is going to tell us what the inspiration is for his Fall 2015 Collection.

Victor: My idea for the collection was a little piece from every part of the world but in a very smart way. I wanted it to be very wearable and very interesting. For me lately the challenge is how to make something that doesn’t look like somebody else because everybody copies each other.

Yes, I know I was at Fashion Week and everyone had the same design, the same color scheme, it was just getting out of hand. Now your showing this collection and it was not at Fashion Week. Did you do that deliberately?

Victor: I bought an apartment, ha, ha, ha, ……

I can understand that. So tell my audience how many pieces are in this collection?

Victor: Twenty-five pieces.

How many pieces are we seeing here tonight?

Victor: Tonight we have nineteen mannequins, nineteen outfits.

Nineteen outfits, nineteen ensembles!

Victor: The total collection is twenty-five.

How fabulous! Tell my audience why did you decide to have Jean Shafiroff host this event tonight at Madame Paulette? What was it about Madame Paulette that you wanted to do it here?

Victor: Well first I think Madame Paulette is an institution. So many of my gowns are stored at Madame Paulette. We always have had a connection. We have been planning this for years. We use to say ,”One day we should do a cocktail, we should do the windows.” We have been planning this forever. It happened that this was the evening.

This place is absolutely beautiful. Do you know the history behind Madame Paulette?

Victor: I think it’s about fifty years old. They specialize in high end couture. They do tailoring, They do storage. They are great. I love John the owner.

Yes, Is he going to be here tonight?

Victor: Yes he will be here.

Tell my audience where they are located.

Victor: 1255 Second Avenue.

Tell my audience where we can go to find out more information. What is your website darling?

Victor: www.victordesouzany.com

I also had the chance to speak to the Owner John Mahdessian

We are here at Madame Paulette located at 1255 Second Avenue and I am here with the owner. Introduce yourself to the camera.

John: Hi, my name is John Mahdessian and I am the owner of Madame Paulette.

Tell my audience a little bit about the history of Madame Paulette.

John: Madame Paulette is a third generation, fifty-five year old family business. We are true leaders and pioneers in the field of cleaning and restoring all types of couture designer apparel, museum collectibles and home interior furnishings.

Now this establishment has been around for many, many years. Is your family the original owners?

John: Yes, the story is my dad’s uncle’s wife, her name was Madame Paulette

She was French…

John: Yes, she was French. She was a couturier.

And a launderer. I would think because back in the day they called them launderers.

John: Exactly and for her personal needs on the upper east side, my uncle said “Honey I am going to open up a cleaning establishment so we can take care of your beautiful collection so you don’t have to bring it back to Paris.” Then my dad opened up the business with his uncle and then his uncle unfortunately got sick and passed away and he took over the business for Madame Paulette and then she eventually went back to Paris and then that is how it came into the family.

Now laundering garments goes back to the times of Marie Antoinette?

John: Oh sure. Yeah, they figured out dry cleaning when there was an accident. Kerosene fell on a dirty piece of silk and when the kerosene was on the silk it got cleaner. Basically the kerosene removed the dirt particles and the stains. That is how they invented the dry cleaning process.

Oh my goodness, how fascinating; a piece of information I know my audience is going to love, a little bit of history. Tell my audience why did you decide to host this party?

John: Victor is an amazing designer. We love him. We love his collection. We have been maintaining his collection for many years and what a better venue then to have it here where we have an audience of the biggest fashionistas of the world.

Tell my audience where we can go to find out more information. What is the website?

John: www.madamepaulette.com

During the event while interviewing Socialite Joy Marks, Joy revealed, “For the last four years I am wearing Victor de Souza almost exclusively. I love him, I love his clothes. His clothing, I call them my jewels, my gems!”

Jean Shafiroff at Victor de Souza’s Fall 2015 Collection Cocktail Reception on the trendy upper east side of Manhattan, Wednesday, April 8, 2015.

Jane Pontarelli, Adele Nino, Lee Fryd at Victor de Souza’s Fall 2015 Collection Cocktail Reception on the trendy upper east side of Manhattan, Wednesday, April 8, 2015.

The world of fashion, past present and future, will always consist of sophisticated tailoring that include fine and delicate fabrics, intricate beading, appliqués, embroidery, and other fragile hand craftsmanship that requires expert care and handling. This is why Madame Paulette is the custom couture cleaner of choice around the world.

Katlean De Monchy, Joy Marks, Lucia Hwong Gordon at Victor de Souza’s Fall 2015 Collection Cocktail Reception on the trendy upper east side of Manhattan, Wednesday, April 8, 2015.

John Mahdessian, Rita Cosby, Bill Lee Lanndis, Cognac Wellerlane and Lucia Hwong Gordon at Victor de Souza’s Fall 2015 Collection Cocktail Reception on the trendy upper east side of Manhattan, Wednesday, April 8, 2015.

There is simply no other resource that can boast the wealth of knowledge that Madame Paulette has. Whether for evening, business or casual attire, or something as special as your wedding gown, Madame Paulette will always be the most trusted name to rely upon when faced with any garment question that may be causing you uncertainty. This is precisely why the most reputable designers and retail establishments around the world choose to recommend Madame Paulette to their own valued clientele.

Their dedication to their clients and John Mahdessian’s own personal vision for the company has developed Madame Paulette’s client roster into a “Who’s Who” of the fashion, bridal, and entertainment worlds. Apparel houses such as Hermes, Carolina Herrera, and Vera Wang; corporations including Bergdorf Goodman and Trump International Hotel and Tower; and high profile clients including Anna Wintour, Kelly Ripa, Barbara Walters, and Sting, all depend on Madame Paulette for superb care of their garments and Interior home textiles.