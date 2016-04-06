Village of Patchogue Unveils Newly Renovated 1923 Patchogue Theatre on March 30, 2016

On Wednesday, March 30, the village of Patchogue unveiled the renewed 1923 Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts (PTPA) venue to the media.

The occasion was marked by a ribbon cutting ceremony at 4 p.m. followed by media tours given by PTPA Board Member Christopher Capobianco. Suffolk County elected officials as well as recently reelected Patchogue Village Mayor Paul Pontieri, Deputy Mayor Jack Krieger, the Patchogue Village Board of Trustees and the Theatre Board of Directors were also present to greet the media and special guests.

I had the opportunity to chat with Bernie Fabig Public Relations & Marketing Director of the theatre.

Cognac: Welcome back darlings, I am Cognac Wellerlane and I am here with the publicist of the Patchogue Theatre who helped make this wonderful event take place. Introduce yourself to the camera darling.

Bernie: Hi, I am Bernie Fabig and I started working for the Patchogue Theatre about a year ago.

Yes, we met about a year ago.

Bernie: Yes and it was love at first sight.

It was love at first sight. I came to a fantastic event here… very famous opera singer…

Bernie: Yes, Ronan Tynan

Ronan Tynan… he did a spectacular job and since then you have renovated the theatre even more.

David Kennedy, Executive Director of Patchogue Chamber of Commerce

Bernie: Yes we gave the theatre a total facelift. It was little over one million dollars–brand new seats, wider more spacious comfortable seating. We also repaired the floors and sixty percent of the ceiling was replaced.

Wow.

Bernie: We added modern upgrades. We added LED bulbs for the lighting to save money because we are a non-profit that manages the theatre. So it was really a great undertaking. It was three months from January to March.

Oh my God. Did you close down the theatre completely?

Bernie: Yes the theatre was closed down for the whole three months so it felt like forever but it really wasn’t that much time for all the work they did. They worked day and night to get this theatre ready.

Now you are all prepared to have the best shows on Long Island.

Bernie: Yes we are the largest theatre in Suffolk County and so we try to have a wide variety of programming and our first show is April 2nd featuring the Chapin Family so we are very excited about that show.

You are also going to have this wonderful Amber Ferrari, I can’t wait to see that show. She invited me to see her show.

Bernie: Yes, Amber will be singing “The Material Girl,” Madonna, so it’s going to be great, plus her own original music and she is such a talent. She really is.

Singer Songwriter Amber Ferrari and Cognac

Sure is. I can’t wait for that. What’s happening in the Summer… more events… more shows?

Bernie: In the Summer what happens Gateway comes in and they bring their Broadway caliber productions to Long Island so they will be doing their shows. They will be doing “Priscilla Queen of the Desert.”

Here at the theatre? Wow

Bernie: Here at the theatre and they will be doing “Dancing with the Movies,” which are famous dance scenes from the movies like “Singing in the Rain.”

What a delight right here on Long Island, the best place in the whole world. Where can we go to find out more information?

Bernie: People can go to PatchogueTheatre.org.

During the champagne reception I spoke to Patchogue Village Mayor Paul Pontieri about the significance of the Patchogue Theatre.

Cognac: Can you tell my audience how important this theatre is to the community.

Mayor Paul Pontieri: This theatre will attract 150,000 people. It will do 150 to 160 performances. Those 160 days and nights there will be an extra 1,000 people in the village on Main Street. It gives us notoriety and it brings culture to the village. Government does for the people what people can’t do for themselves and the arts is one of those things. We provide the arts. We provide music. We provide entertainment and we provide commerce on Main Street. It is tremendously important.

Mayor Paul Pontieri with Cognac.

The Patchogue Village Center for the Performing Arts, Inc., has been organized under and by virtue of the Not-for-Profit Corporation Law of the State of New York in order to manage The Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts in the public interest.

Scott Allan, Director of Development and Public Relations of the Gateway Playhouse

The Center’s mission is to have The Patchogue Theatre serve as a cultural center for Long Island. The Center expects to achieve its mission by showcasing a broad spectrum of performing arts for the benefit of a wide-ranging audience at affordable prices. The Center will utilize The Patchogue Theatre as a full-time mixed-use venue, offering a variety of events including live performances, films, educational presentations, commercial productions, community forums, and other appropriate events.