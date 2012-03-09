News: Woman Accused in NYC Prostitution Ring

(Long Island, N.Y.) A forty-four-year-old mother of four has been arrested for promoting prostitution. She pleaded not guilty to the charges after the February 22nd arrest. The former real estate broker and current animal activist resided in a twelve acre home in Monroe, located about fifty miles north of New York City.

The residence in question is located at East 78th Street and Second Avenue in Manhattan and is allegedly owned by a lawyer implemented in the case. According to reports, neighbors have claimed to witness Lincoln town cars driving through the area during all hours of the night. The forty-four-year-old Scottish immigrant has been married for a decade and was described as a suburban soccer mom.

Nonetheless, she is being accused of working as a “Millionaire Madam” with high-profile, high-society clients from all over the world. Prosecutors have allegedly requested her list of clients which is said to include men in politics, investing, real estate, law enforcement, and the FBI. Sources claimed that on the day of her arrest she was meeting with a financial advisor from Morgan Stanley who has gone on a paid leave since the allegations.

According to reports, the woman was not giving up her clients in an interview from Rikers Island. She referred to some of the high-profile men as business associates and personal friends. She is being held on a two million dollar bond.

Sources claimed that the woman’s defense team explained the allegations as what was supposed to be the makings of a legitimate matching service. The service was designed to attract wealthy men and women to an online dating site. Other reports stated that she was allegedly building a site set to rival the popular match.com. The woman described her co-defendant in the case as a professional matchmaker.

On the flip side, the prosecution has allegedly accused the woman of using minors in her prostitution ring. It was claimed that over fifty hours of surveillance from undercover work has been gathered as evidence against her. She is also being accused of setting aside money in order to flee. Her next court appearance is set for May 3rd, and she faces up to seven years in prison.