Wrap Up The Perfect Stocking Stuffer

We’re shining a light on local small business owners to help make this holiday season merry and bright.

(Long Island, N.Y.) If you’re on the hunt for a really unique holiday gift, you must check out Camibands. The motto for this clever fashion solution is “just slip one on and GO!” These are so fabulous because I was able to revive a ton of things I had in my closet already and give them a new look.

These are great to wear to the gym, too! “The Camiband business happened to have stemmed from a pair of favorite yoga leggings!” says Camibands creator Holly Xerri. “Women can use their existing leggings and add the flip down “yoga” piece with my Spandex Camibands, without having to invest in a fancy-smancy, pricey, new yoga wardrobe commitment! Best part is they can be worn on top or bottom!”

Big bonus for me: I’m able to wear a few sweaters with plunging necklines (too much cleavage!) so I love, love love these nifty bands! I caught up with Holly and we chatted about how she banded a great idea together.

So how did you come up with the idea for Camibands? It’s so clever!

Thank you for the “clever” comment…LoL. It was in 2008. I had bought a pair of yoga type leggings with a longer than usual flip down piece that covered me to where it counts (covering all my lady parts). Then I thought why not just have a nice stretchy band that I could use with any of my existing leggings, pants and tops that were just too short?

How did your friends and family react when you told them about your idea?

My older teenage daughter at the time rolled her eyes and said “you will never do this” (so of course, I had to follow through to set the right example to her). My friends and family each gave me lots of input…so I listened. By the time I was done I created an accessory that could be actually worn 3 ways. The Camiband now is used by women all over the country as a cleavage cover (when worn under low cut tops), midriffs (when worn at the waist) or even over bikini bottoms (for a chic beach or poolside look).

What’s the best part of owning/operating your own company?

Sleeping till I naturally wake in the morning (LoL)… I really need my sleep! There is also this sense of satisfaction of being able to be my own boss. I don’t need anybody to push me. Being a “type A” personality I put enough pressure on myself. This was supposed to be a hobby, but as a friend of mine once looked me in the eye, she warned me that what starts out as a “hobby” can easily turn into real business. She was so right.

I think Camibands makes a great gift for any gal–moms, aunts, wives, and friends. How can we buy it?

I spent a lot of time developing my website www.camibands.com since I only sell online. I wanted to make it both a creative and fun shopping experience. My favorite part is “The Real Camiband Women” page which shows real ladies, of all ages wearing Camibands all 3 ways… Fun!

What stand out “highlight moment” comes to mind as you look back over the past three years since you started this business?

It had to be this past August of 2011 when Camibands made it on the TODAY SHOW with Hoda, Kathy Lee and Jill Martin. Proceeding that my company Avenue X Innovations, LLC was named one of StartupNations 2011 “Most Innovative” National Home-Based business winners.