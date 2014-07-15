7th Annual Arthamptons 2014 Exhibites at Sculpture Fields of Nova’s Ark in Bridgehampton

(Long Island, NY) Arthamptons 2014 was a tantalizing experience of amazing art that just jumped off the canvas while being exhibited at Sculpture Fields of Nova’s Ark in Bridgehampton. Art enthusiasts, press and well known artists gathered to enjoy the 7th annual Arthamptons.

I was lucky to interview World Renowned Artist Kevin Berlin who discussed his latest achievement, creating art from the ballet, Art Director Cheryl Skolow from C-Fine Art as well as President Vassil Lefterov from Red Royalty Gallery who discussed his gallery’s Art sculptures.

Internationally renowned artist Kevin Berlin’s works are found in the collections of Kim Basinger, Luciano Pavarotti, David Letterman, Bill and Hillary Clinton, Dudley and Lisa Anderson, Quincy Jones, Buzz Aldrin, Henry Buhl, and General Motors Corp. Berlin, a Yale University Alumnus, studied at the Slade School of Fine Art and has appeared in The New York Times Magazine, Shanghai Daily, The Miami Herald, USA Today, MTV, Tokyo Television, BBC Radio and over 40 television stations across the United States. Berlin was honored by President Reagan at The White House as a Young Arts Presidential Scholar in 1983. Kevin Berlin’s recent major solo exhibitions include shows in Shanghai, Kiev, Chicago, and New York City.

C Fine Art champions the work of artists who embrace an inventive and unique way of exploring and defining space, revealing a discursive, yet unified, physicality – one that examines our own notions of physical and psychological ‘being’, relationships and perspective with regard to our environment.

Red Royalty Gallery (RRG) is the first gallery in New York City to specialize in contemporary Eastern European and Russian art.

Their philosophy is focused on the young collectors – those who will be shaping the future of contemporary art when O’Doherty’s ideology becomes extinct.

