News: Girl Recovers from Manorville Crash

(Long Island, N.Y.) A four-year-old girl was recently released from St. Charles Hospital in Port Jefferson after being involved in a fatal car crash. The accident, which occurred in October of last year, took the lives of her mother and older brother. The young girl underwent multiple surgeries at Stony Brook University Medical Center and months in a hospital.

After the accident the four-year-old couldn’t walk, talk, or eat, having suffered from severe brain injuries. She had also suffered from a broken leg and fought her way into recovery. Her nickname, “Fresh,” exemplifies her spirit as a vivacious and feisty girl who eventually got to entertaining the hospital staff with knock-knock jokes.

In her public appearance, the young girl was walking and talking, and able to eat on her own. Her younger brother, just two years of age, also survived the crash and required just a week’s stay in the hospital after the accident. His thirty-year-old mother and seven-year-old brother were not as lucky, and perished after their vehicle was impacted by an oncoming van.

The accident occurred on Route 111 while the family was headed to Riverhead Raceway to attend the seven-year-old’s go kart competition. The young mother was pronounced dead at the scene while her oldest child was brought to Peconic Bay Medical Center and succumbed to his injuries. He had been a Kid Kart Champion the previous year and awarded the Rookie of the Year honors in 2009.

The families’ funeral procession allegedly passed through the track, where a candlelit vigil had been held in their honor. A high school football game was dedicated to the boy while his initials and go kart number hung on a banner. A local elementary school conducted a walk-a-thon to raise money for the grieving family.

According to sources, the surviving girl’s first words were about her mother. The family has claimed to divert the conversation whenever the subject of her mother comes up, but claims that she is likely aware of the tragic outcome. The children’s father has readily thanked supporters for all gifts and donations, which allowed him to be at his daughter’s bedside throughout the entire process of recovery.

The driver of the van suffered minor injuries, and a trust fund has been set up for the two survivors. The entire local community has been affected by this tragic accident and miraculous recovery.