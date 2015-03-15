Health and Wellness Fair at Freeport Recreation Center in Freeport, Long Island, March 14, 2015

LONG ISLAND, NY – Long Islanders enjoyed participating in the Health And Wellness Fair on Saturday, March 14, 2015, at the Freeport Recreation Center located at 130 East Merrick Road, Freeport, NY 11520.

The fair featured an array of vendor exhibits. Special attention was given to all senior attendants. There was also senior housing applications, updated information on OBAMACARE, Healthy food, a Zumba class, health screenings, glucose, vision, blood pressure, diabetes control, mental and occupational health, workshops, skin care, wellness promotion and fun for the entire family.

This collaborative effort involving many agencies related to health and human services providers was to promote access to health care, encourage preventive health screenings and provide residents with information helping them live a healthier lifestyle.

I spoke to one of the sponsors at the event, Crystal Smith, from Health Plus Amerigroup. HealthPlus Amerigroup offers free or low-cost health insurance to New Yorkers in the five boroughs and Nassau, Suffolk, Westchester and Putnam Counties. They are committed to improving the health and well-being of New York’s culturally diverse communities.

Crystal Smith from Health Plus Amerigroup (left) with Entertainment Journalist Cognac Wellerlane at the Health And Wellness Fair on Saturday, March 14, 2015, at the Freeport Recreation Center

Tell my audience why you decided to become a sponsor for this particular event.

Crystal: We sponsor this event every year for several years now. This is one of our community based organizations that we do business with. They have a lot of events here and some other areas also. We are always a sponsor at these events. It gives us the opportunity to reach out to the communities and the families and the neighborhoods to offer health insurance to people who might not have or might not know areas that we can offer health insurance to.

Tell my audience a little more about the Health & Wellness Fair. What is it really all about?

Crystal: It’s about letting the communities know that health is important and to come out and see all the vendors that are here and go to the tables and see what kind of benefits are available to them. We have people taking blood pressure, we have people doing diabetes screening and we have service organizations offering health insurance. A lot of people don’t know if they might qualify and some of these benefits are free to communities as well, so that is why we are here to let people know that we are available for service.

Tell my audience about your company.

Crystal: We are HealthPlus Amerigroup. We have been around for thirty-five years. We are located in Staten Island, Nassau and Suffolk County and throughout the five boroughs including the Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens and Manhattan.

If we want to find out more information about your company, where can we go?

Crystal: http://healthplus.amerigroup.com

I also had the opportunity to speak to the new General Consulate of New York, Maria Isabel Nieto, of the Colombian Consulate.

General Consulate of New York, Maria Isabel Nieto, of the Colombian Consulate (left) with Entertainment Journalist Cognac Wellerlane at the Health And Wellness Fair on Saturday, March 14, 2015, at the Freeport Recreation Center

Tell my audience, it is so important for us all to become more aware of our health, as a big supporter what should we all do?

Maria: In order to have good health, eat well, drink plenty of water. Unfortunately there is a problem of obesity, we should pay attention to proper nutrition. Unfortunately a lot of immigrants are not really clear so they are afraid of approaching the health institutions. Coming to fairs like this and taking advantage of the programs of health is something completely different from immigration so they shouldn’t be afraid. Come to these kind of fairs, go to your nearest hospital to get advice on how you can have a healthier life.

Prevent all those health ailments that plague us all.

Maria: Absolutely!

Tell my audience where we can go to find out more about the Colombian Consulate?

Maria: the Colombian Consulate is located in Manhattan, 10 East 46th Street between Madison and Fifth Avenue. We have a website http://www.columbianconsulate.com

The event was promoted by J&A Global Corp. J&A Global Corp, which brings more than 15 years of combined experience in Marketing, Advertising, and Public Relationships, all together within the area of Event Designing. Their organization was originally created in Colombia, South America, where they were able to build expertise in the commercial, industrial, and government sectors.

Carolina Vélez and Alexandra Aristizabal with Entertainment Journalist Cognac Wellerlane at the Health And Wellness Fair on Saturday, March 14, 2015, at the Freeport Recreation Center

The event was sponsored by Health Plus Amerigroup, Health First, Fidelis Care, WellCare, NuHealth, United Healthcare, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Freeport Medical Supply Inc. and AgeWell.

For more information please visit http://www.jandaglobalcorp.com