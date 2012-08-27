News: Partygoers Rescued Off Hamptons Beach

(Long Island, N.Y.) A gathering of forty people off a Shinnecock inlet were rescued by emergency personnel and the U.S. Coast Guard. The incident occurred just before eight-thirty Saturday night when the tide grew higher. The sandbar could only be seen during low tide, a fact clearly unknown to those who occupied the area for an end-of-summer BBQ.

According to reports, the partygoers traveled via boat to the sandbar and it’s uncertain as to why the boat allegedly left the area. Southampton Town police responded to a call about swimmers in distress. Two were later rescued by members of the Coast Guard, who had a ship nearby, and one was saved by a Good Samaritan.

A twenty-three-year-old man from Hampton Bays, a twenty-three-year-old man from Medford, and a twenty-year-old from Hampton Bays were among those rescued while swimming in the channel. One of the three had drifted two hundred yards by the strong current. The twenty-three-year-old from Hampton Bays was later arrested for swimming, a violation of Town Code.

Some sources claimed that the man had been drinking and attempted to flee the area after learning he was to be arrested. He was picked up near the Ponquogue Bridge and charged additionally with second-degree obstructing governmental administration. Reports claimed that the two other swimmers were also set to be charged.

The man was processed and held for arraignment at Southampton Town Police headquarters. According to sources, emergency responders originally believed that a boat had capsized upon seeing the partygoers stranded. They were taken to Oakland’s Marina in Hampton Bays and treated by Hampton Bays Volunteer Ambulance personnel.

Only one person was hospitalized and no injuries were said to have occurred as a result of the incident. Some followers of the case claimed that the man charged with the swimming violation had simply been dragged out by currents. Reports stated that there is an ongoing investigation.

Many feel that Hamptons’ partygoers should become more familiar with current trends before venturing on the water. The Long Island beaches are constantly visited by people coming from the city for a day in the sun. Some argue that it’s imperative such visitors practice water safety and learn to swim prior to venturing onto our dangerous tides.