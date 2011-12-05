News: Police Resume Gilgo Beach Search

(Long Island, N.Y.) The search for missing person Shannan Gilbert has resumed this week. Police and investigators will pick up where they left off while searching the thick brush of the sandy dunes along Ocean Parkway. Their goal is to find out what happened to the twenty-four-year-old who disappeared on May 1st, 2010.

Authorities on the case are resuming the search after the thick foliage of spring made it difficult to navigate the rough terrain. They hope to complete their investigation before the winter’s snowfall makes it nearly impossible to search the area. New information about the case has also been revealed this week, and police and investigators are claiming that only one killer is responsible for the remains of ten victims.

It’s been reported that the fate of Gilbert is not likely related to what happened to the ten victims discovered along the parkway in the last year. The circumstances surrounding Gilbert’s disappearance were not similar to those of the other girls on the night of their murders. Authorities on the case have information linking the Gilgo Beach killer to what happened to victims over fifteen years ago.

All of the victims are believed to have worked in the sex trade, with the exception of a two-year-old girl who was linked to one of the other victims. The remains of the only male were discovered along with women’s clothing. The ages between the victims were similar, and investigators have claimed that serial killers often “evolve” to change their methods of killing.

What unites the victims is the dumping ground, which will be searched along Gilgo, Cedar, and Oak Beach. Authorities on the case assure the public that theories on a killer change as the murder investigation continues. Experts still believe the killer is likely a Long Island resident, and some of the remains found along Jones Beach last spring matched remains found at Davis Park, Fire Island in 1996.

The man Gilbert was meeting on the night of her disappearance is not a suspect and has allegedly put his beachfront house for sale at $400,000. The last person to have reportedly seen Gilbert alive, a resident in the gated Oak Beach community, has claimed that Gilbert was headed for the water after screaming for her life and likely fell before drowning; he doesn’t believe she was murdered. A vigil for the victims will be held on December 13th and is being organized by their family members and loved ones.