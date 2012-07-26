News: Recent News for Gilgo Beach Investigation

(Long Island, N.Y.) The Long Island Serial Killer is still getting press over a year since the discoveries of four bodies found in burlap along Ocean Parkway near Gilgo Beach and Oak Beach. With the busy season reaching its peak, Long Island has become the destination for many tourists and visitors over the summer. Amidst the sun and fun, plenty are still wondering what is to become of the ongoing investigation and uncaught killer.

It was reported during the past week that the family of Shannan Gilbert, the twenty-three-year-old New Jersey woman who sparked the initial search, has yet to receive her remains. Family members had to wait from May of 2010 to December of 2011 before finding out what became of Gilbert. Now it seems they have to hold out longer until she is brought home.

In addition to not receiving Gilbert’s remains, the family has yet to get their hands on the death certificate. According to sources, the medical examination produced inconclusive results in determining Gilbert’s cause of death. Initially, upon the discovery of her remains, authorities on the case suggested that she may have drowned.

It was also reported that the family has requested Gilbert’s remains after hiring an expert to conduct their own tests. It has been clear since the start of the investigation that family members of the victims have expressed distrust towards authorities. It began with the missing women, and the lack of concern they gathered from those alerted immediately following the disappearances.

Also in recent news was a play depicting aspects of the investigation. Family members and friends of the victims were offended by the play’s portrayal of those involved and lack of sensitivity toward the delicate nature of the case. A similar reaction from grieving loved ones occurred upon the release of a popular YouTube music video entitled “Ocean Parkway.”

The home where Gilbert was last seen running from in the remote darkness of the Oak Beach gated community has been put up for sale. The price is down to $375,000 after having first been listed at $439,000 in March of last year. Annual property taxes for the home are near $16,000.

The owner of the home claimed to have never paid Gilbert on the night of her disappearance. He also claimed that he wasn’t involved in any type of sexual relations with her. Though he was investigated, authorities on the case claimed to have ruled him out as a suspect.