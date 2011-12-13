News: Search Continues At Oak Beach

(Long Island, N.Y.) Police and authorities determined to find more about what happened to missing person Shannan Gilbert continued to search the thick brush this week for clues in her disappearance. According to reports, Friday marked the fourth day of the search which resumed after months of waiting for the optimum conditions. Throughout the week-long search, items belonging to Gilbert have been retrieved and there have been new developments in the case.

Monday began with a search of many places of interest for police and authorities on the case. Sources stated that ninety specific points between Ocean Parkway and Tobay Beach were searched in the attempt to obtain more information about Gilbert’s whereabouts. Places along the Robert Moses Causeway were also investigated as part of the overall search.

Tuesday’s search uncovered items belonging to Gilbert such as a pocketbook. According to reports, the pocketbook contained Gilbert’s identification and her family recognized it as her property. Sources also claimed that jeans and shoes were discovered, and matched the description of what Gilbert had been wearing on the night of her disappearance over a year ago.

Police and authorities believe to have found Gilbert’s cellphone during their search along the brush on Wednesday. Reports stated that Gilbert’s relatives consider the new findings as steps to uncover the truth about what happened to their beloved Shannan. While feeling that it is better to know that she may be alive, family members have also hoped to obtain answers in the case.

It was reported that Thursday’s search of the area involved heavy machinery used to dig in a specific spot. While it is not believed that the machinery will be used in further searches, sources claimed that a bone was discovered this morning. The alleged finding was retrieved along a drainage pipe and near a parking lot.

There has also been much talk about whether Gilbert’s disappearance might have been a result of an accident. Gilbert’s family, located in Ellenville, has claimed that they believe Shannan’s disappearance was not accidental. Gilbert lived in Ellenville before she relocated to Jersey City prior to her disappearance.