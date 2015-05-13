LONG ISLAND, NY – Supporters attended the 52nd Annual Long Island Heart Ball at the Museum of American Armor in Bethpage, New York on Friday May 8, 2015. Life is Why is the brand of the American Heart Association.

The American Heart Association is the nation’s oldest and largest voluntary organization dedicated to fighting heart disease and stroke. Founded by six cardiologists in 1924, the organization now includes more than 22.5 million volunteers and supporters. they fund innovative research, fight for stronger public health policies and provide critical tools and information to save and improve lives. Their nationwide organization includes 156 local offices and more than 3,000 employees. The American Heart Associated moved their national headquarters from New York to Dallas in 1975 to be more centrally located. The American Stroke Association was created as a division in 1997 to bring together the organization’s stroke-related activities.

Dr. Scott Schubach, Chairman of the Department of Cardiovascular Thoracic Surgery at Winthrop University Hospital and Cognac Wellerlane at the 52nd Annual Long Island Heart Ball on Friday May 8, 2015.

This year the American Heart Association was pleased to honor Dr. Scott Schubach, Chairman of the Department of Cardiovascular Thoracic Surgery at Winthrop University Hospital, as recipient of this year’s Cardiovascular Science Award and Joseph Ficalora, President and CEO of New York Community Ban Corp., Inc., as recipient of this year’s Corporate Leadership award.

During the evening I sat down with Dr. Scott Schuback and discussed the event and the goals of the American Heart Association.

Welcome back darlings, I am Cognac Wellerlane and we are here at the American Heart Association in Long Island. It’s the 52nd Annual Heart Ball Gala. Tell my audience your story. Why are you being honored and what does this means to you. first of all introduce yourself to the camera.

Scott: It’s a pleasure to be here. My name is Scorr Schubach and I am actually the Chairman of Cardiac Surgery at Winthrop Hospital. So I am intimately involved with heart disease and I have been with Winthrop for the past twenty-five years since 1991, twenty-four years. I am a heart surgeon and I have been a member of the Heart Association on the board for the last four years and now I am Vice-President of the board. I guess I am being honored for the work that I have put in all these years and my association with heart disease. I know your LongIslandExchange.com would like to know that I am a Long Island boy. I grew up in Long Beach, Long Island.

Scott: Long Beach High School and then I really went all over the country to the finest places to do my training and surgery, education… but I couldn’t think of a better place to come back to then Long Island and I stumbled upon Winthrop which use to be Nassau Hospital…not thinking it would be a long lasting association and here we are twenty-four years later.

Scott: Remarkable! First of all American Heart is a wonderful institution providing education, support, science to not only physicians and scientist but for the community and it is something that I am very proud to be part of, very proud!

I am very proud to be here tonight. Ir’s a wonderful organization and I have been coming for the past few years and you guys have done so much and have accomplished so much. What do you think will be the next thing on the horizon for the American Heart Association? What is the next goal that you guys are trying to achieve?

Scott: I don’t think there is a goal. I think the message is the depth and breath of the impact of American Heart. We have great new technologies for heart valves. We can take care of people in their ninety’s that we could never think about taking care of even five ten years ago. That’s the dramatic things but it really also is getting into the community and you know here in the United States smoking, obesity, lifestyle, it’s about education and you think that it is an amount that cannot be crossed but that is not true. The American Heart Association is first putting all their efforts…it’s not just about the items that create the press which is the technology. It’s getting out to the communities and preventing the problems so they don’t need this technology and I think that is the next tier. It’s not the new gadget, it’s getting out, teaching people what is right and wrong about their health.

Absolutely. I totally agree. I want you to tell my audience where we can go to find out more information what is the website?

Scott: The American Heart Association. If you just google American Heart or AHA.org…..

I think its heart.org

Scott: Heart.org too and it will take you everywhere you need to be and for where I am is Winthrop.org. We provide the latest in cardiovascular care and I think between Winthrop which is a major sponsor tonight and me and American Heart it is an unbelievable relationship that we have.

Board Certified in Surgery and Thoracic Surgery with added qualifications in critical care, Dr. Schubach is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, American College of Cardiology and American College of Chest Physicians. He trained in cardiac surgery at the University of Pittsburgh, where he was involved in active cardiac transplant and the artificial heart program. His post-graduate training also includes a residency in general surgery at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, the teaching hospital of Dartmouth University School of Medicine. He received his medical degree from Baylor College of Medicine in Houston. Dr. Schubach has published widely in professional journals and is an Assistant Professor of Clinical Surgery at the SUNY School of Medicine at Stony Brook.

Heart Survivor Meryl Kravietz and her daughter Samantha who also suffers from heart disease with Cognac Wellerlane at the 52nd Annual Long Island Heart Ball on Friday May 8, 2015.

I also spoke to Heart Survivor Meryl Kravietz and her daughter Samantha who also suffers from heart disease. During my interview with Meryl, I inquired “What are the symptons of a heart attack for women,” Meryl answered “The symptoms are very different. It’s really not typical chest pains. You know the first think you think of is typical chest pain. Is it indigestion? For a women it’s… you can get pain in your jaw, your neck, you can get nauseated and feel like you are going to vomit. You feel dizzy as if you are going to faint and all of that.”

The more risk factors you have, the greater your chance of suffering a heart attack. By understanding your risks, you can identify ways to improve your chances for living a healthy life—free of cardiovascular disease.

