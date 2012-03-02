News: Suspected Burglar Goes to Court

(Long Island, N.Y.) A twenty-year-old man suspected of stealing an approximate $11k worth of electronic equipment has appeared in court today. According to reports, he has played a critical part in the alleged conspiracy that existed between his father and three high-ranking Nassau County Policemen. The police officials were said to have accepted meals, gifts, and hefty donations in exchange for covering up the burglary charges.

The policemen include a second-deputy commissioner, deputy chief of patrol, and former commander of the Seventh Precinct Squad. The Nassau County District Attorney has accused the officials, who have been indicted for misconduct, of erasing the charges. The burglary charges date back to May 2009 when the twenty-year-old stole from JFK High School, located in Bellmore.

Sources claimed that he voluntarily surrendered to the charges last year after being arraigned in October. He had received a grand jury indictment for third-degree burglary, third-degree grand larceny, and third-degree possession of stolen property. He attended County Court today in Mineola, accompanied by his mother and attorney.

According to reports, his father is a partner at an accounting firm in Manhattan and a board member of the Nassau County Police Department Foundation. He had donated an estimated $100k to the foundation, which is also being investigated as part of the conspiracy scandal. Proceedings were adjourned until Thursday when the case will be further examined by court officials.

It has also been reported that the twenty-year-old had become a civilian employee of the department’s ambulance unit with help of one of the indicted officials. This occurred in July of 2008, and had caused the case to be initially handed over to Internal Affairs. This conflict of interest was later ignored when the case was returned to the department, after one of the officials allegedly intervened.

The twenty-year-old was dressed in a suit and had been depicted by his lawyer as a college student attempting to turn his life around. He and his mother had no comment for those who attempted to speak with them outside the courthouse.