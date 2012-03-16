News: Teen Killed on Long Island Expressway

(Long Island, N.Y.) An eighteen-year-old from Blue Point was killed Wednesday evening after his car stopped on the Long Island Expressway. The incident occurred near Exit 59 after the teen was unable to move the vehicle in the westbound HOV lane. He was fatally struck by a Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle.

The eighteen-year-old was a recent graduate of Bayport-Blue Point High School and was allegedly headed to a night class at Suffolk Community College. Prior to the incident, he had called his mother to report that he had been in an accident. According to reports, a driver had hit his 2011 Mazda and fled the scene.

He also informed his mother that he was scared and she instructed him to remain in the vehicle while calling emergency services. Sources claimed that the teen put on his hazard lights and was standing outside the vehicle when he was struck by the patrol car. His mother arrived at the scene just minutes too late.

The deputy driving the patrol vehicle was blinded by the glare and attempted to swerve onto a left marked shoulder to avoid the crash. The thirty-seven-year-old suffered no serious injury and had been a deputy since 2007. According to reports, he had been on highway enforcement for the last four years.

The teen had been airlifted to Stony Brook University Medical Center after receiving CPR. He was pronounced dead and officials closed the road past eleven that evening. The District Attorney and state police are investigating the case, and some reports stated that roads had been closed into the following afternoon.

In the wake of the crash the eighteen-year-old has been mourned by friends and family members. Some claim that the deputy had been driving irresponsibly prior to the incident. Others have stated that they have not received the answers they have been looking for, after being told it could take weeks to complete a standard investigation.

The young man was remembered as an aspiring clothing designer who made everyone laugh. Sources claimed that his best friend and cousin were among those interviewed during the time of grieving.