News: Woman Found Deceased in Oyster Bay Cove

(Long Island, N.Y.) The body of a woman was found in a remote, private cove in Oyster Bay near the corner of Cove Neck Road and Gracewood Court. According to reports, the discovery was made on Thursday and the woman is still unidentified. She was retrieved fully clothed not far from the Theodore Roosevelt Sagamore Hill National Historic Site.

Sources claimed that three men, a paddleboard shop owner and his customers, encountered the body between noon and one o’clock. The body had been floating face down approximately thirty feet offshore. It was stated that the body was initially thought to be a drifting life vest.

Most of the information has been taken from a statement made by the Nassau County Homicide Squad commanding officer. The woman is believed to have been Caucasian and in her forties. According to reports, there were no apparent signs of injury or struggle.

She was found wearing a blue and red stripped T-shirt, capri denim pants, and no shoes. Upon the discovery, the paddleboard shop owner allegedly flagged down a vehicle on a nearby roadway in attempt to contact emergency services. The customers stayed with the body until emergency personnel arrived.

The beach was restricted for hours during police investigation. Authorities have made it clear that it’s possible that the woman drowned. The same was said in December of last year when the body of twenty-three-year-old Shannon Gilbert was discovered near Oak Beach and Ocean Parkway.

On December 6th of last year, roughly eighteen months since Gilbert first went missing, her jeans, shoes, cell phone, pocketbook, and ID were retrieved near a doctor’s house. The house is located in the area Gilbert was last seen, three miles from a serial killer’s dumping ground, and the doctor was known to have contacted her family. The remains of Gilbert were positively identified on December 17th a quarter-mile away from the items, a hundred yards from Ocean Parkway.

Gilbert had made a panicked twenty-three minute phone call to 911 three hours after she arrived with her driver to meet the man she solicited. She was chased by her driver in a black SUV and claimed to emergency responders that “they” were going to kill her. Police said that her case did not fit the serial killer pattern and that the driver, doctor, and john had participated in the investigation and have been ruled out as suspects.

Though her body and belongs were found separately, authorities have suggested that she may have disregarded her items and that her jeans came off from running. Her driver claimed to have waited an hour, looking for Gilbert before leaving. Gilbert had fled to a neighbor’s home for help while she was on the phone with emergency services; that neighbor is the only one involved who had also called police.