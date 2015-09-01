World’s Top Jumpers, Hunter Riders Compete in The 40th Annual Hampton Classic Equestrian Competitions

LONG ISLAND, NY – Hamptonites and equestrians gathered together at the 40th Hampton Classic in Bridgehampton, NY. The event took place from August 23rd through the 30th. The Hampton Classic is considered one of the most prestigious world-class equestrian competitions. Many of the world’s top jumper and hunter riders come from across the country and beyond to compete for their share of some of the richest prize money in the nation.

The Hampton Classic featured six show rings, a Boutique Garden with more than 70 vendors, and a wide selection of dining options and a Farmer’s Market, all on its 60-acre show grounds. With its top competition and pristine setting, The Hampton Classic is not just a place to see, it’s also a place to be seen. Just in the last two years, A-list celebrities such as Jerry Seinfeld, Jennifer Lopez, Billy Joel, Jon Bon Jovi, Matt Lauer, Kelly Ripa, Julianne Moore, Sofia Vergara and Mary-Kate Olsen have been in attendance.



President Dennis Susskind of the Hampton Classic and Cognac Wellerlane Pose for a photo on Grand Prix Sunday at the 40th Hampton Classic



Broadway Tony Winner Wendy Radus Federman and Actress Jacqueline Murphy pose for a photo-op with Cognac Wellerlane on Grand Prix Sunday at the Hampton Classic



Michelle-Marie Heinemann and Cognac Wellerlane pose for a photo-op on Opening Day at the 40th Hampton Classiic



Actress Mimi Lang Poses for a photo-op with Cognac Wellerlane on Grand Prix Sunday at the 40th Hampton Classic



Joy Marks poses for a a photo-op with Cognac Wellerlane on Grand Prix Sunday at the 40th Hampton Classic

The Hampton Classic hosts more than 100 classes of competition for horses and riders of all ages and abilities. A wide range of hunter, jumper and equitation classes are offered from leadline classes all the way up to the grand prix level. The Classic also has classes for riders with disabilities. The Classic culminated on Sunday, August 30, 2015 “Grand Prix Sunday,” with an impressive schedule of classes including three finals – the $30,000 7-Year-Old Young Jumper Championship Finals, the $25,000 Campbell Stables Show Jumping Derby, and the $250,000 Hampton Classic Grand Prix Presented by LONGINES – in the Grand Prix Ring, as well as the $10,000 Hermès Hunter Classic in the Anne Aspinall Ring.

This year the big winner is Victoria Colvin will always be able to say that, at the 40th Annual Hampton Classic, she won top ribbons in hunters, jumpers and equitation. On Sunday she won then $50,000 Heart Media Hunter Derby, on Friday she won $10,000 Junior/Amateur-Owner Welcome Stake and then won two Junior Hunter championships-and on Saturday she won the $10,000 Sam Edelman Equitation Championship.

“My attitude in the second round was to just go in there and go as tightly as I could and as quickly as I could,” said Colvin. “I love that this class is on the Grand Prix Field, and the second round is kind of like a speed class-you pick up the canter and just keep going.”

During the event I had the pleasure of interviewing many celebrities who shared their love of attending the Hampton Classic. I was honored that President Dennis Suskind spoke about the Hampton Classic’s 40th Anniversary.

Welcome back darlings, I am here with the President of the Hamptons Classic, Mr. Dennis Suskind and It’s Grand Prix Sunday and we are very excited. Mr. Suskind is going to tell us everything that we need to know about today’s event.

Dennis: Well what’s coming up at 2:00 PM is the $250,000 Grand Prix. These are world class riders. Many of them are Olympians and gold medal winners. It’s a very challenging course. We will have about sixteen, fifteen thousand people here. Stands will be filled, VIP will be filled and the weather is fantastic, your here…so we are going to have a fantastic day.

Tell my audience how many years The Hampton Classic has been in existence?

Dennis: Thank you, that is a nice question. This is our 40th year and we are happy to celebrate it.

Do you have a specific goal that you would like to reach for this year?

Dennis: The goal is that everybody leaves safely that comes and the exhibitors that come are safe, patrons that come are safe. That’s our goal that people leave smiling and that’s what tends to happen.

Well, I always have a wonderful time at The Hampton Classic and I love looking at the celebrities and watching everyone with their pretty hats and of course it is all about the horses.

Dennis: It’s about the horses. Today’s a happening and not everyone watches the competition. They are watching each other as you mentioned. You have been here for many years and it is great to have you here. We are happy you are here!

Tell my audience where we can go for more information? What is the website?

Dennis: You can go to www.hamptonclassic.com.; Actually you can go online and watch the competition or you can do it after the competition is over.

WVVH-TV is the official Long Island television station of the Hampton Classic. Broadcasts up to five hours of competition and highlights are shown each day during the Classic. These broadcasts can also be seen on line at www.wvvh.tv. Most of the Classic’s other classes are also available on ShowNet.biz.