Christie Brinkley at Club Starlight; Ross School Charity Gala and Designer Lu Berry Features Hot Bikinis

(Long Island, N.Y.) Kicking off the summer season in the Hamptons, Live @Club Starlight is Ross School’s largest fundraising gala. This year’s fundraising event included supporters interacting with celebrities during the red carpet arrivals, a cocktail reception featuring local cuisine and a silent auction.

Guests enjoyed a lavish dinner, an exhilarating performance by Cyndi Lauper, dancing, and a live auction. Club Starlight has raised over $700,000 for Ross School and the Steven J. Ross Scholarship Fund.

This year the event was chaired by Actress/Model and now Broadway Star Christie Brinkley.

The Ross School’s mission is to alter the way education meets the future. The Ross School fosters interdisciplinary, integrated thinking and innovative leadership. Its mission is to continue to engage fully in the global community and to facilitate lifelong learning.

The school is located in East Hampton and Bridgehampton, New York and established in 1991 by Courtney and Steven J. Ross. The couple recognized that preparing students to meet the challenges of the 21st century requires innovative models to transform education. Aided by the research of many educational pioneers and leading thinkers, they set out to expand upon some of the best practices in K-12 education, combining them with the notion that leadership in an increasingly connected and rapidly changing world demands cultivating a global perspective and embracing technology. The resulting model offers a complete and uniquely individual educational experience to students from per-nursery through grade twelve.

Within a curriculum based in world cultural history, classroom activities are designed and featured to integrate the arts, writing, literature, computer technology and health. Youngsters are instructed that each domain is a valid tool for exploring topics, addressing real-life situations, solving problems, making intelligent decisions and expressing findings. The connections across disciplines are highlighted both as reinforcement of the ideas presented and as a reflection of the nature of the world.

Ross students are encouraged to dream and imagine, to remember the past in order to understand the present and to embrace the future.

The Ross School ensures that youngsters from all economic backgrounds benefit from a world-class Ross education.

Colombian Model and Fashion Designer Lu Berry showcased her hot Bikini Swimwear line at Overlooknyc Lounge in New York City on June 8, 2013.

The Lu Berry brand is made up of a line of bikini swimwear, handbags, jewelry and other fabulous accessories designed by former model and entrepreneur Lu Berry.

Lu Berry collaborates the sexiness of her Colombian heritage and chic style of her Hamptons locale in each creation. Lu Berry Swimwear and accessories have been sold exclusively at select boutiques in the Hamptons since 2005.

Her unique brand manufactures reversible bikinis that are totally seamless leaving virtually no mark on a women’s silhouette. A fabulous alternative to what is being shown with other swimwear designers.

Growing up in Columbia, Lu learned to have a good eye for exotic fabrics and detail from her parents South American stores and tanneries. Her family designed and manufactured garments, leather goods and native handmade products. “I was always involved in retail and working in their stores,” she revealed. Lu is from the ancient city of Bogota in Colombia where she grew up on a farm. No women is too old to where a sexy swimsuit designed by this hot designer.

As mentioned previously the collection was shown at Overlooknyc Lounge just steps away from Grand Central Station. Overlook combines the best elements of a neighborhood hangout with the sophistication and social adventure of a Manhattan nightclub. The restaurant is located in the Turtle Bay/Murry Hill area of Midtown New York City. This special eatery is a classic American Bar & Restaurant with an extensive, fresh and reasonably priced menu. Overlook features classic and modern American bites and their kitchen is headed by Executive Chef Ben Marz.

Overlook’s interior has an important history and features cartoon walls compiled by the most famous cartoon artists in New York City history. Overlook was established in this building in 2004.

The restaurant prides itself on a large, loyal clientele and has established itself as one of Manhattan’s favorite destinations. Besides their extensive menu and huge variety of beer, wine and cocktails, you can enjoy pool, darts, karaoke and all the other features of their classic American bar.

One of the most popular features at Overlook is our open-air roof deck for smoking, drinking, relaxing and partying.

Overlook hosts several annual parties, including St. Patrick’s Day, Halloween, Superbowl and others. They also host many private events & parties and offer special food platters and service for these events.

Overlook is also a “Sports Bar” but with all of their other amenities, they offer a better experience than your typical Sports Saloon.

