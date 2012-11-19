Long Island Restaurant Week Featuring Ruvo Restaurant, Akbar Indian Cuisine & La Tavola

(Long Island, N.Y.) The bi-annual and award-winning Long Island Restaurant Week extended through Sunday, November 18th in an effort for restaurants to recover from Hurricane Sandy and for the Long Island population conserving gas. Participating restaurants continued to offer a three-course prix fixe for $24.95 all night, every night except Saturday.

Steve Haweeli, President of Long Island Restaurant and Hospitality Group, revealed “As in years past, we will continue to make a donation on behalf of participating restaurants to The Interfaith Nutrition Network and the Family Service League – two extremely credible organizations on Long Island that are suited to serve people affected by Hurricane Sandy.”

I had the opportunity to interview three wonderful restaurants that participated in this effort below:

Ruvo Restaurant

Ruvo Restaurant is owned and operated by four Italian brothers of the DeNicola family. The DeNicola’s settled on Long Island in 1915. The family has a long tradition in the preparation of fine Italian cuisine from their original roots of the diminutive town in the Ruvo Hills of Southern Italy. All their dishes are created with the freshest ingredients. On a trip to Italy in 1972 James DeNicola Sr., an artist who worked on Long Island his entire career, was inspired to create a series of woodcut prints of Ruvo. The prints evoke the color, warmth and vitality of their regional inspiration. A reproduction adorns the cover of the dinner menu and the original prints including other artwork by James Sr., are displayed in the restaurants in Port Jefferson and Greenlawn.

The four brothers and owners Jim, Leo, Douglas and Joe built Ruvo’s original location on the corner of Broadway and Smith Street in Greenlawn, Long Island. Established in 2001, Ruvo Restaurant and Gourmet Store has become an important feature for Greenlawn residents and has delighted visitors to the neighborhood. The two dining areas and significant wood bar and cabinetry were designed and built by the DeNicola siblings using the original wood from their uncle’s rustic barn in upstate New York. The restaurant has a wonderful ambiance with soft candlelight and their fathers artwork.

Five years later, in 2006, Ruvo “East” opened in Port Jefferson on Wynn Lane just off Main Street in Port Jefferson Village. The restaurant offers authentic rustic delicious Italian cuisine set in a cozy dining area and accommodates various parties, dinners and events for their returning patrons.

Long Island Restaurant Week Specials included: Seared Diver Scallops -GFPorcini Crust, Butternut Squash Risotto, Arugula Pesto, Micro Greens, Lump Crab Cakes Chive & Grain Mustard Sauce, Lentil Salad and Crispy Skin Duck with Peach-Apricot Gastrique, Cippolini Risotto, Market Vegetables.

A portion of Ruvo Restaurant sales from Long Island Restaurant week will be donated to the American Red Cross for fellow Long Islanders recovering from Hurricane Sandy.

For more information about Ruvo Restaurant please visit www.ruvorestaurant.com.

La Tavola

Also owned by the DeNicola family is La Tavola Trattoria located in Sayville, New York.

Perfect for a meal in a cozy Italian eatery, La Tavola delivers. The restaurant is relaxing after hours when eating a hearty Italian dinner comes into one’s mind. The menu of course is traditional rustic Italian fare that can open with either a meat or cheese plate.

Specials that were featured for Long Island Restaurant week Included: Pan Roasted Diver Sea Scallops, Grilled Romaine Salad, Homemade Crab Cakes, Braised Short Rigs, 1/2 Roasted Long Island Duckling and Pan Roasted Swordfish.

The restaurant is located at 183 W. Main St., Sayville, New York and for more information please visit www.latavolasayville.com.

Akbar Indian Cuisine

Akbar’s history began with Mr. A.N. Malhotra who designed his first eatery after the spectacular palace of the grand Mogul Emperor Akbar. Emperor Akbar lavished his guests with his kindness and enormous hospitality.

In Manhattan in 1976, after acquiring a knowledge of Indian Cuisine and a history of working in the hospitality industry, Mr. Malhotra and his son, Pradeep Malhotra established Akbar Restaurant in New York City. The authentic Indian Cuisine and elegant ambiance at Akbar restaurants is traced back to the 16th century in Northern India, when royal Indian Mogul Akbar was known for his flamboyant dining in unusual surroundings.

Thanks to his culinary expertise and over forty years in the restaurant business, Mr. Malhotra and his successors have succeeded in continuing to serve his patrons with authentic recipes prepared by centuries-old methods and chefs imported from the palaces of Bombay. Akbar Indian Cuisine has made it possible for modern day gourmets to enjoy specialties which were virtually unheard of in America until the late 1970’s.

Akbar now has branches in Garden City, NY and Edison, NJ. The Garden City branch of Akbar is managed by Mr. Malhotra’s daughter, Ms. Meena Chopra who was gracious to my crew and I as we spent a truly wonderful evening dining on the most magnificent Indian food.

Signature Dishes include: Barbeque Shrimp in a Tangy Tomato Sauce with Crushed Peppers, Samosa – Finely Seasoned Peas and Potatoes Wrapped In A Delicate, Crispy Pastry, Goby Manchurian – Golden Crispy Cauliflower Tossed With Onions And Tandoori Platter – Selected Assortment Of Chicken and Lamb Grilled In a Clay Oven.

For more information please visit www.theakbar.com.